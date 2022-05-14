Close menu
Championship - 1st Leg
Sheff UtdSheffield United1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2

Sheffield United 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Reds take lead into second leg

By Ian WoodcockBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson scored his 18th goal of the season to put Nottingham Forest in a commanding position in this semi-final

A late Sander Berge goal gave Sheffield United some hope going into the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

The away side took an early lead when Jack Colback scored on the rebound after Wes Foderingham had kept out Philip Zinckernagel's initial effort.

Brennan Johnson scored after a John Egan error to put the Reds in control.

With time almost up, Berge bundled home from a corner to set up a big second leg on Tuesday.

Forest were just two minutes away from leaving Sheffield with a richly deserved two-goal lead but will still start the second leg as favourites to reach Wembley.

After an even opening 10 minutes, Forest went in front when Sam Surridge got on to Joe Worrall's clipped ball into the inside-right channel and sent the ball into the middle for Zinckernagel. He should have scored but fired straight at Foderingham and, with Blades full-back Ben Osborn having slipped over, Colback was able to send the rebound home under no pressure.

Sheffield United responded well to the setback and Surridge was in the right spot to head off the line from Egan's header from John Fleck's inswinging corner.

That was as good as it got in the first 45 minutes for the home side though, as Forest totally dominated the rest of the half.

Ryan Yates headed wide from a great position after James Garner's cross found him unmarked in the middle, before keeper Foderingham saved well from Surridge and then did brilliantly to get up and keep out Johnson's follow-up header.

Foderingham had previously made separate saves from Surridge and Johnson, while the latter screwed an effort past the post, as the Blades clung on for the interval.

Paul Heckingbottom's men massively improved after the break and it was the visitors who had to weather a storm.

However, despite dominating the possession they could not force Brice Samba into a notable save and were then caught cold when substitute Joe Lolley robbed Egan of possession 30 yards from his own goal and drove forward, before the ball broke nicely for Johnson to sweep in a quality finish.

It could have got even worse for the Blades but Egan made a great block to deny Johnson after an enterprising run from Djed Spence, and Spence then sent a low drive into the side netting.

With the home fans streaming for the exits, their team won a late corner. Morgan Gibbs-White's centre was missed by Samba and Norway international Berge got the crucial touch to put the ball over the line.

Third time lucky for Cooper?

Steve Cooper
Nottingham Forest were in the Championship relegation zone when Steve Cooper took over in September

Forest boss Steve Cooper has overseen a tremendous turnaround in the club's fortunes since taking over in September and he will now hope to guide them to Wembley success.

He took Swansea into the play-offs in both his seasons with the Welsh side but lost to Brentford in the semi-finals in the first year and the same opposition under the arch in 2021.

Forward Johnson repeated history with his goal, 19 years after father David scored in both legs against the same opposition in a play-off semi-final.

Despite the late setback, this Forest team look capable of doing what that one failed to and at least reach the final.

No hoodoo but Heckingbottom's Blades hanging on

Sheffield United
Sheffield United gave themselves some hope with an injury-time goal

Much was made before the tie about Sheffield United's poor record in play-offs, with no successes from their previous eight campaigns.

Boss Heckingbottom said he thought the record was "irrelevant" pre-match, but it felt as though his team were weighed down by expectation for much of a first half that they were incredibly lucky to only be a goal down after.

The Blades, who ended the regular season with a stunning 4-0 home win over champions Fulham, were again without a recognised striker because of injuries and their lack of a cutting edge was evident after the break when they had far more of the ball but rarely looked like scoring.

They will hope veteran skipper Billy Sharp can play at least some part in the second leg.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 44mins
  • 23OsbornSubstituted forJebbisonat 82'minutes
  • 16NorwoodBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBaldockat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4FleckBooked at 29mins
  • 3StevensSubstituted forNorrington-Daviesat 89'minutes
  • 8Berge
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 22Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison
  • 41Osula

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4WorrallBooked at 34mins
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2SpenceBooked at 44mins
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11ZinckernagelBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLolleyat 69'minutes
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forMightenat 90+2'minutes
  • 16SurridgeSubstituted forDavisat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 9Davis
  • 14Laryea
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
30,225

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2.

  3. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Booking

    George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

  7. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Brennan Johnson.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Djed Spence.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Rhys Norrington-Davies replaces Enda Stevens.

  13. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

  18. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Daniel Jebbison replaces Ben Osborn.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 17:27

    Couldn't believe the Sheff Utd fans leaving so early in their last home game when there is always late drama. They should have applauded their team's efforts over the season.

    • Reply posted by drama docu, today at 17:54

      drama docu replied:
      I'll never understand people leaving early in any game regardless of the score as you never know when someone might produce the moment of the match, but especially not when the team are still in the game. Pay all that money to go and then leave early for the sake of getting home 20 minutes earlier

  • Comment posted by gary miller, today at 17:36

    Well done forest almost there from a Blackburn supporter you are the second best team in the division after Fulham your support deserves premier football go on and finish the job you deserve it .

    • Reply posted by David, today at 17:46

      David replied:
      What about AFC Bournemouth?

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 17:27

    Different class forest united poor

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 17:24

    I'm happy we won, but should've scored at least 4. Hopefully enough to get to the final COYR

  • Comment posted by jack brown, today at 17:24

    well done Forest

  • Comment posted by amor fati, today at 17:48

    Forest would be a good fit for the prem, hope they can finish the job now.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 17:54

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Yes, 20th position will soon be vacant.

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 17:37

    Come on Forest, would want Luton or Nottingham Forest back in the prem.

    • Reply posted by msec, today at 17:44

      msec replied:
      Luton have never been in the Prem.

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 17:32

    Put simply, Forest were the better side. Losing at home in such an important game, Sheffield do not deserve anything more than what they got.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 17:45

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Home pressure could still count. Forest now overconfident will probably park the bus.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:23

    Hope Yates is fit for Tuesday and we don't regret the missed chances and late mistake by Samba. COYR

  • Comment posted by AussieRed, today at 17:34

    Blades tried hard, but their attack is rather blunt without recognised strikers.

    Forest absolute weapons today. Defence and attack.

    Let’s work it at home, and get to Wembley. Don’t care who we meet there, because this is our year.

    U Reds!!

    • Reply posted by Rights come with responsibilities, today at 17:38

      Rights come with responsibilities replied:
      But you only scored 2, both with lucky breaks

  • Comment posted by Mr Papadopoulos, today at 17:39

    It’s a dream! Forest could just be 1 win from the Prem!!

    Who’d have thought that after the start to the season?

    C’mon you Tricky Trees!!!

    • Reply posted by David, today at 17:45

      David replied:
      If you were 2-1 up at half time in a normal game you would be hopeful but nervous with 45 minutes to go. Now there are 90 minutes. Best thing Forest can do is play the second leg as a one off Matt head starting 0-0.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 17:34

    Forest were the better team and should be favourites to go up, SHU huffed and puffed but didn't have the quality in the final 3rd.
    Whoever goes up will need significant investment to stand any chance of not coming straight back down

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 17:24

    Forest different class disappointed not to have scored 5 more finish the job Tuesday blades lucky to be in play offs

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:26

    That late goal keeps the tie tightly poised. Looking forward to Tuesday. Well done both sides

  • Comment posted by Justice4Bham21, today at 17:25

    Well done Forest. Make sure you finish it off in 2nd leg. UTV

  • Comment posted by S Mc, today at 17:24

    Pretty open tbh. Well deserved away win but a one goal cushion is scant reward and can so easily change. Good game coming up.

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 17:46

    Forest looked impressive. Difficult to see a comeback.

  • Comment posted by Cut Out the TV Tax and Save Money, today at 17:45

    Forest looking Good

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 17:24

    Same again on Tuesday please! COYR

  • Comment posted by Foxtrot Uniform, today at 17:51

    Sheffield struggled. Forest by far the better team.

    • Reply posted by garry Fensom , today at 17:54

      garry Fensom replied:
      Void off class between the two

