Championship - 1st Leg
Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Blades play-off history 'irrelevant'

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Paul Heckingbottom
Paul Heckingbottom has been in charge at Bramall Lane since November

Sheffield United's poor record in the play-offs will have no bearing on their semi-final against Nottingham Forest, says Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Yorkshire side have been involved in the play-offs on eight previous occasions and never been successful.

"It's irrelevant to us," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I don't know why people read into it. It's different players, different staff, different opponent. The whole thing is different."

"It might add to the atmosphere and the crowd, for things they might think about, but not for us."

Heckingbottom led the Blades to a fifth-placed finish in the second tier after taking over from Slavisa Jokanovic in November, when the side were languishing in mid-table.

He acknowledged there are similarities between the seasons the Blades and their opponents have had.

Steve Cooper replaced Chris Hughton in October, with Forest in the Championship relegation zone, before guiding them to a fourth-placed finish.

"You'd have to say we are both there on merit," Heckingbottom said.

"To get to where they finished after only having a few points from seven or eight games tells you what a tough opponent we are facing.

"They recruited really well in January and added some good experience. They came across a settled way of playing with an attacking threat on the counter. We're playing a good team, not just a team in form."

Heckingbottom is hopeful striker Billy Sharp could be fit enough to play some part in one of the two legs against Forest.

Midfielders Jack Colback and Ryan Yates could feature for the Reds after missing the draw with Hull City last week.

Play-off pressure 'what you live for'

Forest boss Cooper is leading a side in the second tier play-offs for the third successive year after taking Swansea to the semi-finals, and then final, in his two seasons there.

He says the group is thriving under the pressure.

"It's not just what you work for, it's what you live for," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"You have to embrace these moments and the challenge. The ultimate is to get automatic promotion and we had a good go at that and now we're looking forward to this.

"My sense is that the focus and the buzz is right."

The Reds are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 1999.

They took their push for automatic promotion into the final week of the season after a superb run under the Welshman and Cooper said it is important to remain level-headed.

"We've got to do it step by step and not look too far ahead. The most important thing is to be ready for Bramall Lane," he said.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

