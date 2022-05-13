Close menu
Championship - 1st Leg
LutonLuton Town1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Championship play-off semi-final first leg ends in draw

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Danel Sinani put Huddersfield ahead
Danel Sinani put Huddersfield ahead with his seventh goal of the season

The Championship play-off semi-final between Luton and Huddersfield is finely poised after the first leg ended in a draw at Kenilworth Road.

Danel Sinani put Huddersfield ahead before Sonny Bradley equalised.

Both sides had appeals for a penalty turned down in an exciting encounter.

They will meet again in Monday's second leg, with the winner facing Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United at Wembley on Sunday, 29 May for a place in the Premier League.

Huddersfield should arguably have been awarded a spot-kick in the opening 10 seconds when Harry Toffolo was barged over by James Bree while trying to get to Ollie Turton's cross.

The visitors then had to absorb a spell of pressure - but went ahead on the counter-attack after Luton were caught out by Toffolo's ball forward.

Sinani, on loan from Norwich, capitalised by taking on Bradley and firing past keeper Matt Ingram at his near post.

Skipper Bradley hauled Luton level on the half-hour mark by nudging home Kal Naismith's left-wing free-kick.

And Luton then had a penalty appeal of their own waved away by referee Robert Jones when Cameron Jerome burst through on goal and went down after tangling with Naby Sarr.

Huddersfield dominated possession as the Hatters tired in the second half, but both struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Ingram
  • 16BurkeSubstituted forHyltonat 80'minutes
  • 5Bradley
  • 4NaismithBooked at 57mins
  • 23LansburySubstituted forLockyerat 67'minutes
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forSnodgrassat 89'minutes
  • 7Cornick

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 9Hylton
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 15Lockyer
  • 20Kioso
  • 21Isted

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 6Hogg
  • 23Sarr
  • 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 45'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forThomasat 85'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 16Thomas
  • 18Blackman
  • 26Colwill
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
10,005

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  4. Post update

    Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kal Naismith (Luton Town).

  7. Booking

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  9. Post update

    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Robert Snodgrass replaces Cameron Jerome.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jordan Clark.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pipa (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Naby Sarr.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kal Naismith with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas replaces Danel Sinani.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Reece Burke because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Reece Burke.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

