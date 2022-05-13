Match ends, Luton Town 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
The Championship play-off semi-final between Luton and Huddersfield is finely poised after the first leg ended in a draw at Kenilworth Road.
Danel Sinani put Huddersfield ahead before Sonny Bradley equalised.
Both sides had appeals for a penalty turned down in an exciting encounter.
They will meet again in Monday's second leg, with the winner facing Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United at Wembley on Sunday, 29 May for a place in the Premier League.
Huddersfield should arguably have been awarded a spot-kick in the opening 10 seconds when Harry Toffolo was barged over by James Bree while trying to get to Ollie Turton's cross.
The visitors then had to absorb a spell of pressure - but went ahead on the counter-attack after Luton were caught out by Toffolo's ball forward.
Sinani, on loan from Norwich, capitalised by taking on Bradley and firing past keeper Matt Ingram at his near post.
Skipper Bradley hauled Luton level on the half-hour mark by nudging home Kal Naismith's left-wing free-kick.
And Luton then had a penalty appeal of their own waved away by referee Robert Jones when Cameron Jerome burst through on goal and went down after tangling with Naby Sarr.
Huddersfield dominated possession as the Hatters tired in the second half, but both struggled to create clear-cut chances.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 27Ingram
- 16BurkeSubstituted forHyltonat 80'minutes
- 5Bradley
- 4NaismithBooked at 57mins
- 23LansburySubstituted forLockyerat 67'minutes
- 2Bree
- 22Campbell
- 18Clark
- 29Bell
- 35JeromeSubstituted forSnodgrassat 89'minutes
- 7Cornick
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 9Hylton
- 12Snodgrass
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 15Lockyer
- 20Kioso
- 21Isted
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 6Hogg
- 23Sarr
- 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 45'minutes
- 37Russell
- 8O'Brien
- 3Toffolo
- 24SinaniSubstituted forThomasat 85'minutes
- 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Holmes
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 16Thomas
- 18Blackman
- 26Colwill
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 10,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kal Naismith (Luton Town).
Booking
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Robert Snodgrass replaces Cameron Jerome.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jordan Clark.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pipa (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Naby Sarr.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kal Naismith with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas replaces Danel Sinani.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Reece Burke because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Reece Burke.
