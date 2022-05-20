Quiz: How well do you remember Premier League in 2021-22? Take our bumper quiz
It's been a Premier League season for the ages.
A nail-biting title race is going down to the wire, while the battle for the top four and survival will also be decided on the final day.
But how much of 2021-22 do you remember? We've put together a bumper quiz to find out.
Round one - what happens next?
Round two - the managers
Can you name the 10 Premier League managers to have lost their jobs during the 2021-22 season?
Round three - the big signings
Round four - the goalscorers
Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers from the 2021-22 season?
Round five - the best stats
Round six - what they said
Do you know who said this during the 2021-22 season?
