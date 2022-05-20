Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It's been a Premier League season for the ages.

A nail-biting title race is going down to the wire, while the battle for the top four and survival will also be decided on the final day.

But how much of 2021-22 do you remember? We've put together a bumper quiz to find out.

Keep a note of your score and let us know how you do using #bbcfootball

Round one - what happens next?

Round two - the managers

Can you name the 10 Premier League managers to have lost their jobs during the 2021-22 season?

Round three - the big signings

Round four - the goalscorers

Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers from the 2021-22 season?

Round five - the best stats

Round six - what they said