Phil Parkinson has also managed Bradford City and Sunderland

National League: Wrexham v Stockport County Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in north Wales, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport online. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham will embrace Sunday's top of the table National League encounter against Stockport County.

The Dragons would draw level on points with leaders County if they win their penultimate league game.

Victory for Dave Challinor's side would see them clinch the title and secure a return to the EFL after 11 years.

"To be involved in the cutting edge of the season is what it's all about," Parkinson said.

"This is what we've worked for and now we've got to embrace it."

Wrexham narrowly edged out Stockport the last time the sides met, as Paul Mullin scored two stoppage-time goals to send Wrexham to Wembley in the FA Trophy semi-final.

"Everyone knows the importance of the game but it's important the process of how we need to play and what we did well against Stockport last time and to implement that," Parkinson said.

"We're delighted we've got to this stage and that the gap is closed and now we're looking forward to meeting them head on."

Stockport are three points ahead of Wrexham with a game in hand, but at one point they were 11 points clear of the north Wales club.

Parkinson's side closed the gap after a run of 15 games undefeated while County fell to defeats against Grimsby Town, Yeovil Town and Boreham Wood.

"When we beat Dover 6-5 we were 11 points behind and the bookies had almost stopped bets on Stockport winning the title," Parkinson added.

"We were always confident the gap would close and equally we were relying on Stockport dropping points, which they have done.

"The aim was to go into this game with something still resting on it.

"We've achieved that and now it's up to us to go into the last game of the season with something still to play for.

"At this stage of the season there's a lot of pressure and that can affect individuals and teams in different ways."

County won 2-1 when they sides met at Edgeley Park in the league in September.

Sunday's game at the Racecourse is set to be another sell out with Wrexham playing in front of their biggest crowds since they dropped down to non-league in 2008.

"We've relished turning up at the Racecourse every single matchday, I can honestly say that," Parkinson said.

"The fans have really played their part for us, both home and away.

"I think they've really identified with the team with a team of players who want to work for the team and the supporters can detect honesty.

"There's a real feel good factor in the town and we've got to embrace that."