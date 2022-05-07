Former Celtic & Scotland captain Brown retires

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Brown won 22 domestic trophies with Celtic

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has announced his retirement from playing.

The 36-year-old represented Aberdeen this season as a player-coach but left after manager Stephen Glass was sacked in February.

He won 22 domestic honours with Celtic, including 10 league titles, and played 55 times for Scotland.

Midfielder Brown announced on social media "it is with a heavy heart that I hang up my boots".

He added: "To every fan who has supported me from the terraces, thank you.

"As someone once said, football without fans is nothing and I have been proud to represent you on the pitch. I hope that I will be able to say a proper farewell to all those who have supported me through the years.

"I am excited for the next stage of my career, fully focusing on becoming a manager as I make the switch from the pitch to the dugout."

Brown left Celtic last season after their 10-in-a-row title bid ended in failure. He had spent 14 years with Celtic during one of the club's most successful periods.

He was a key part of the team who won four consecutive domestic trebles, and nine straight league titles, having also won a League Cup with his first club Hibernian.

His displays at Easter Road convinced Celtic to pay Hibs more than £4m for his services in 2007, which was a record transfer fee between two Scottish clubs.

Brown joined Aberdeen last summer as he looked to transition into management, and was interviewed for the St Mirren job after Jim Goodwin's departure for Pittodrie.