Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Jordi Alba volleys Barca into Champions League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona
Barcelona ensure they will not have a season without Champions League football

Barcelona booked their place in next season's Champions League thanks to Jordi Alba's stunning volley deep into injury time against Real Betis.

Xavi's side led when Ansu Fati, just off the bench, shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box - his first La Liga goal since 6 November after injury struggles.

Former Barca defender Marc Bartra headed Betis level moments later.

But four minutes into stoppage time Alba volleyed in Dani Alves' cross.

Barcelona players gave their Real Betis counterparts a guard of honour before kick-off following the hosts' recent Copa del Rey win over Valencia.

It was an entertaining game with Ronald Araujo's header tipped onto the bar by Betis keeper Rui Silva, and Betis' Guido Rodriguez striking the post.

Second-placed Barca are now 11 points clear of Betis, who are fifth, with three games to go. They were ninth when Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November.

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25BravoSubstituted forDantas da Silvaat 17'minutes
  • 23Sabaly
  • 16Pezzella
  • 5BartraBooked at 72mins
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forSánchezat 77'minutes
  • 10Canales
  • 8Fekir
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 77'minutes
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Tello
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 8Alves da SilvaBooked at 78mins
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 64mins
  • 30PáezSubstituted forPuig Martíat 79'minutes
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 74'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 75'minutes
  • 9DepaySubstituted forAubameyangat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
46,132

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.

  4. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Moreno.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álex Moreno (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guido Rodríguez.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34256373294481
2Barcelona35209665353069
3Sevilla341713450282264
4Atl Madrid34187959411861
5Real Betis351771157401758
6Real Sociedad35151193434056
7Ath Bilbao35131394134752
8Villarreal3414101054332152
9Osasuna34129133545-1045
10Valencia351014114549-444
11Celta Vigo351110144138343
12Rayo Vallecano34118153539-441
13Elche35109163748-1139
14Espanyol34109153749-1239
15Getafe34812143137-636
16Cádiz35714143347-1435
17Granada35713154359-1634
18Mallorca3588193262-3032
19Levante35611184467-2329
20Alavés3577212860-3228
View full Spanish La Liga table

