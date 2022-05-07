Match ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.
Barcelona booked their place in next season's Champions League thanks to Jordi Alba's stunning volley deep into injury time against Real Betis.
Xavi's side led when Ansu Fati, just off the bench, shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box - his first La Liga goal since 6 November after injury struggles.
Former Barca defender Marc Bartra headed Betis level moments later.
But four minutes into stoppage time Alba volleyed in Dani Alves' cross.
Barcelona players gave their Real Betis counterparts a guard of honour before kick-off following the hosts' recent Copa del Rey win over Valencia.
It was an entertaining game with Ronald Araujo's header tipped onto the bar by Betis keeper Rui Silva, and Betis' Guido Rodriguez striking the post.
Second-placed Barca are now 11 points clear of Betis, who are fifth, with three games to go. They were ninth when Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25BravoSubstituted forDantas da Silvaat 17'minutes
- 23Sabaly
- 16Pezzella
- 5BartraBooked at 72mins
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21Rodríguez
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forSánchezat 77'minutes
- 10Canales
- 8Fekir
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 77'minutes
- 9Iglesias
Substitutes
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 6Ruiz
- 11Tello
- 12Da Silva
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 24Ruibal
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Murara Neto
- 8Alves da SilvaBooked at 78mins
- 4Araújo
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 64mins
- 30PáezSubstituted forPuig Martíat 79'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 74'minutes
- 19TorresSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 75'minutes
- 9DepaySubstituted forAubameyangat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 25Aubameyang
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 46,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Post update
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Álex Moreno (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guido Rodríguez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.