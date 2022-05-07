Real Betis v Barcelona

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Bravo
- 23Sabaly
- 16Pezzella
- 5Bartra
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 10Canales
- 8Fekir
- 7Juanmi
- 9Iglesias
Substitutes
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 6Ruiz
- 11Tello
- 12Da Silva
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 24Ruibal
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Murara Neto
- 8Alves da Silva
- 4Araújo
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30Páez
- 7Dembélé
- 19Torres
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 25Aubameyang
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Post update
Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
Post update
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juanmi (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Iglesias following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.