Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Real Betis v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Bravo
  • 23Sabaly
  • 16Pezzella
  • 5Bartra
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 10Canales
  • 8Fekir
  • 7Juanmi
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Tello
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Páez
  • 7Dembélé
  • 19Torres
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Dani Alves.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Dani Alves.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juanmi (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Iglesias following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  First Half begins.

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34256373294481
2Barcelona351910663342967
3Sevilla341713450282264
4Atl Madrid34187959411861
5Real Betis351781056381859
6Real Sociedad35151193434056
7Ath Bilbao35131394134752
8Villarreal3414101054332152
9Osasuna34129133545-1045
10Valencia351014114549-444
11Celta Vigo351110144138343
12Rayo Vallecano34118153539-441
13Elche35109163748-1139
14Espanyol34109153749-1239
15Getafe34812143137-636
16Cádiz35714143347-1435
17Granada35713154359-1634
18Mallorca3588193262-3032
19Levante35611184467-2329
20Alavés3577212860-3228
View full Spanish La Liga table

