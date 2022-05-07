"Nothing is greater than seeing the joy it brings to other people, whether it's your own family or the people that support this football club. It's priceless."

While Ange Postecoglou was reluctant to declare his Celtic side as champions on Saturday, he revelled in the raucous celebrations after victory over Hearts opened a virtually unassailable title lead.

The full-time whistle sparked jubilation at Celtic Park and manager Postecoglou was in the thick of it, adored by a fanbase he has revitalised in his debut season.

Hearts did their best to spoil the party atmosphere by taking the lead, but the relentless mindset the Australian has instilled in his champions-elect side swatted away any lingering nerves.

First-half goals from Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi turned the game around before Matt O'Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis sealed the win that all but guarantees the Parkhead club the title.

"I'm really proud of the group," Postecoglou told BBC Sportsound. "We went a goal down early and you wonder how they're going to react, knowing there's a nervousness around the stadium.

"But this group of players refuses to lose belief. The mentality of the team, they're not shaken off the path at all. They've bought into the football team we want to be. It's been a massive collective effort."

'My boys take charge of my days off'

Postecoglou was quick to heap praise on a squad that have racked up a 30-game unbeaten run, ensuring the club's 10th league crown in 11 seasons.

Having finished 25 points behind Rangers last term, Postecoglou's summer arrival at Celtic has brought a remarkable transformation.

"You can collapse through the finishing tape or you can go through it at top speed," the 56-year-old added. "That's what we want to do. It's what we've been doing all year.

"We're not collapsing over the line, we're strong, we're committed to something. Our performances and the challenges we're overcoming are reflecting that."

Celtic's 4-1 win at home to Hearts all but secured the title for Ange Postecoglou's side

Postecoglou will have the privilege of labelling his team as league winners if nearest challengers Rangers fail to beat Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Celtic boss will not be watching to find out, though. His priorities lie in the hands of his sons, who have other plans for their father.

"As I've said before, my boys take charge," Postecoglou said. "There's a new flick out called 'The Bad Guys', so that's on the agenda, so we'll see how it goes."

Jota shines again - but is he staying?

Portuguese winger Jota has been hugely influential for Celtic throughout his loan spell from Benfica this season, and yet again the 23-year-old was talismanic as he assisted both first-half goals that turned the game in the league leaders' favour.

Celtic are eager to secure the permanent services of the forward, who has racked up 12 goals and 14 assists in 38 games, for a reported fee of £6.5m.

"Let's just focus on our end of the season and put smiles on the Celtic fans," Jota told Sky Sports when asked about his future.

Postecoglou, who has spoken of his desire to keep a hold of both Jota and Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers, said of the winger: "He's done awfully well.

"He's finished strong. In terms of the future, I've said all along that if there's a willingness from both parties to make that happen, it'll happen."