Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi drilled low past Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly to start the scoring at Celtic Park

Celtic celebrated receiving the Scottish Premiership trophy by ending their season with a scintillating six-goal victory against Motherwell.

After 20 minutes of probing the away defence, Kyogo Furuhashi fired in the opener before guiding in a fine finish on the volley either side of David Turnbull's drilled effort.

Jota slotted in a fourth, with Giorgos Giakoumakis' brace from the bench sealing an emphatic final-day win, ensuring Celtic end the league campaign with a 32-game unbeaten streak.

Ange Postecoglou's men last tasted Premiership defeat at Livingston in September.

The loss drops Motherwell, who secured European football with victory over Hearts on Wednesday, to fifth after Dundee United came from behind to win at Ross County.

That means Graham Alexander's side will enter the Europa Conference League at the second round of qualifying, while Celtic will start their European campaign next term in the Champions League group stage.

Even with the league done and dusted, Postecoglou called for his players to put on a show worthy of their champion status, and his side looked to crank up the party atmosphere early against a packed Motherwell defence.

For the first 20 minutes, the visiting backline dug deep and dealt with everything thrown their way as the hosts probed relentlessly.

But after Victor Nirennhold - making his first start for the away side - made a mess of clearing a corner, the ball was picked up by Kyogo, who rifled low past Liam Kelly at his near post to break the deadlock.

Tom Rogic, making his final Celtic appearance, was treated to a standing ovation on the 18th minute by the home crowd, and the Australian almost had them on their feet again moments later when he struck the right-hand post.

It was instead fellow midfielder Turnbull who doubled the advantage when he sold his marker a dummy before charging into the box to drill into the bottom-left corner against his former club.

And four minutes later it was three when Anthony Ralston's inch-perfect ball over Jake Carroll was met by Kyogo, who guided in a delightful finish across Kelly on the volley.

Motherwell were camped in their half for the most part but did come close in the first half through Bevis Mugabi, Callum Slattery and Dean Cornelius.

Aside from that, it was their defence who were doing all the work as Jota buried a fourth after Daizen Maeda's heavy touch found the winger, who appeared to be half a yard offside.

There was a break in Celtic's unforgiving attacking play when Rogic's substitution on the hour left the Australian overwhelmed with emotion as he left the pitch.

Substitute Nir Bitton, also playing his last game for the club, was just as inconsolable when entering the field for the last time.

Four goals weren't enough for Postecoglou's free-flowing side, though, who added a fifth and sixth through Giakoumakis.

The Greek striker, whose two goals look set to see him finish as the league's joint-top scorer, was allowed to finish acrobatically all too easily, before bundling in to complete a brace in injury time, sealing a dazzling season-ending victory.

Man of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

The Japan forward's movement was sensational throughout and took both goals superbly

What did we learn?

What now for Celtic, then? Wheels seem to be in motion in terms of the club's summer business, as long-serving Rogic and Bitton make way after decorated spells.

With the lucrative finances the Champions League will bring, securing the permanent services of Benfica loanee Jota and Tottenham Hotspur's Cameron Carter-Vickers must become a priority.

Throughout Postecoglou's career, his second seasons have brought his greatest successes. With what the Australian has achieved after a huge rebuild, and without his own staff, it will be intriguing to see how much Celtic can progress next term.

So with just three wins in 2022, Motherwell end the season in fifth and have European football to look forward to.

It has been a strange old season, but will anyone in their dressing room, or in the stands at Fir Park, care how they achieved it with a trip abroad to look forward to? Probably not.

But without trying to tinge a successful season with pessimism, Alexander must ensure their 2022 form doesn't creep into next campaign.

Player of the match Rogic Tomas Rogic with an average of 9.04 Celtic Celtic Celtic

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Celtic Avg Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 9.04 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 8.50 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 8.32 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 8.26 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 8.25 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 8.19 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 7.99 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.92 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 7.91 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 7.77 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.71 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 7.62 Squad number 21 Player name Ideguchi Average rating 7.57 Squad number 57 Player name Welsh Average rating 7.44 Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 7.32 Squad number 16 Player name McCarthy Average rating 7.30 Motherwell Avg Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.48 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.47 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 5.35 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 5.31 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 5.19 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 5.14 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 5.10 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 5.07 Squad number 32 Player name Nirennold Average rating 5.04 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 4.97 Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 4.96 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 4.94 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 4.81 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 4.76 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 4.71