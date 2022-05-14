Close menu
Celtic 6-0 Motherwell: Champions celebrate trophy lift with scintillating final-day victory

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Kyogo scores v Motherwell
Kyogo Furuhashi drilled low past Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly to start the scoring at Celtic Park

Celtic celebrated receiving the Scottish Premiership trophy by ending their season with a scintillating six-goal victory against Motherwell.

After 20 minutes of probing the away defence, Kyogo Furuhashi fired in the opener before guiding in a fine finish on the volley either side of David Turnbull's drilled effort.

Jota slotted in a fourth, with Giorgos Giakoumakis' brace from the bench sealing an emphatic final-day win, ensuring Celtic end the league campaign with a 32-game unbeaten streak.

Ange Postecoglou's men last tasted Premiership defeat at Livingston in September.

The loss drops Motherwell, who secured European football with victory over Hearts on Wednesday, to fifth after Dundee United came from behind to win at Ross County.

That means Graham Alexander's side will enter the Europa Conference League at the second round of qualifying, while Celtic will start their European campaign next term in the Champions League group stage.

Even with the league done and dusted, Postecoglou called for his players to put on a show worthy of their champion status, and his side looked to crank up the party atmosphere early against a packed Motherwell defence.

For the first 20 minutes, the visiting backline dug deep and dealt with everything thrown their way as the hosts probed relentlessly.

But after Victor Nirennhold - making his first start for the away side - made a mess of clearing a corner, the ball was picked up by Kyogo, who rifled low past Liam Kelly at his near post to break the deadlock.

Tom Rogic, making his final Celtic appearance, was treated to a standing ovation on the 18th minute by the home crowd, and the Australian almost had them on their feet again moments later when he struck the right-hand post.

It was instead fellow midfielder Turnbull who doubled the advantage when he sold his marker a dummy before charging into the box to drill into the bottom-left corner against his former club.

And four minutes later it was three when Anthony Ralston's inch-perfect ball over Jake Carroll was met by Kyogo, who guided in a delightful finish across Kelly on the volley.

Motherwell were camped in their half for the most part but did come close in the first half through Bevis Mugabi, Callum Slattery and Dean Cornelius.

Aside from that, it was their defence who were doing all the work as Jota buried a fourth after Daizen Maeda's heavy touch found the winger, who appeared to be half a yard offside.

There was a break in Celtic's unforgiving attacking play when Rogic's substitution on the hour left the Australian overwhelmed with emotion as he left the pitch.

Substitute Nir Bitton, also playing his last game for the club, was just as inconsolable when entering the field for the last time.

Four goals weren't enough for Postecoglou's free-flowing side, though, who added a fifth and sixth through Giakoumakis.

The Greek striker, whose two goals look set to see him finish as the league's joint-top scorer, was allowed to finish acrobatically all too easily, before bundling in to complete a brace in injury time, sealing a dazzling season-ending victory.

Man of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi
The Japan forward's movement was sensational throughout and took both goals superbly

What did we learn?

What now for Celtic, then? Wheels seem to be in motion in terms of the club's summer business, as long-serving Rogic and Bitton make way after decorated spells.

With the lucrative finances the Champions League will bring, securing the permanent services of Benfica loanee Jota and Tottenham Hotspur's Cameron Carter-Vickers must become a priority.

Throughout Postecoglou's career, his second seasons have brought his greatest successes. With what the Australian has achieved after a huge rebuild, and without his own staff, it will be intriguing to see how much Celtic can progress next term.

So with just three wins in 2022, Motherwell end the season in fifth and have European football to look forward to.

It has been a strange old season, but will anyone in their dressing room, or in the stands at Fir Park, care how they achieved it with a trip abroad to look forward to? Probably not.

But without trying to tinge a successful season with pessimism, Alexander must ensure their 2022 form doesn't creep into next campaign.

Player of the match

RogicTomas Rogic

with an average of 9.04

Celtic

  1. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    9.04

  2. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    8.50

  3. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    8.32

  4. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    8.26

  5. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    8.25

  6. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    8.19

  7. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.99

  8. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.92

  9. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    7.91

  10. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    7.77

  11. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.71

  12. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.62

  13. Squad number21Player nameIdeguchi
    Average rating

    7.57

  14. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    7.44

  15. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.32

  16. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    7.30

Motherwell

  1. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.48

  2. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    5.47

  3. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    5.19

  6. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    5.14

  7. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.10

  8. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    5.07

  9. Squad number32Player nameNirennold
    Average rating

    5.04

  10. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.97

  11. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    4.96

  12. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    4.94

  13. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.81

  14. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.76

  15. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.71

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forWelshat 63'minutes
  • 18RogicSubstituted forMcCarthyat 62'minutes
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forBittonat 85'minutes
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forIdeguchiat 62'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 62'minutes
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 49Forrest
  • 57Welsh

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 5MugabiSubstituted forTierneyat 63'minutes
  • 4LamieBooked at 76mins
  • 3Carroll
  • 32NirennoldSubstituted forDonnellyat 63'minutes
  • 18Cornelius
  • 27GossSubstituted forvan Veenat 45'minutes
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 16Slattery
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forO'Haraat 77'minutes
  • 20Efford

Substitutes

  • 7Woolery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 9van Veen
  • 14Ojala
  • 22Donnelly
  • 26Tierney
  • 30Campbell
  • 41Connolly
  • 45Mahon
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home15
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 6, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 6, Motherwell 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 6, Motherwell 0. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daizen Maeda with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Joseph Efford (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Callum McGregor.

  11. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Mark O'Hara replaces Connor Shields.

  19. Booking

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic38296392227093
2Rangers38278380314989
3Hearts3817101154441061
4Dundee Utd381212143744-748
5Motherwell381210164261-1946
6Ross County381011174761-1441
7Livingston371210153945-646
8St Mirren371013143351-1843
9Hibernian371012153442-842
10Aberdeen371010174146-540
11St Johnstone37811182447-2335
12Dundee37611203362-2929
View full Scottish Premiership table

