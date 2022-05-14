Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1Dundee UtdDundee United2

Ross County 1-2 Dundee United: Nicky Clark's late double seals fourth place

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Regan Charles-Cook scampers away from Liam Smith
Regan Charles-Cook is still hoping to finish this season as top scorer

Dundee United secured fourth place in the Scottish Premiership - and sparked a pitch invasion from their fans - after Nicky Clark's dramatic late winner against Ross County.

Blair Spittal's screamer had given County the lead but the advantage did not last long, with Clark scoring from the spot a few minutes later.

A draw was all United needed to leapfrog Motherwell, but Clark's 89th-minute tap in sparked scenes of bedlam in the away end to give United their highest league finish since 2014.

Finishing fourth means Tam Courts' side secure another £500,000 in prize money and entry to the Europa Conference League qualification at the third round.

It was a much changed County side, which Malky Mackay insisted was enforced. Adam MacKinnon made his debut start, and Declan Drysdale his first since January, and Ben Paton his first since October.

Kick-off was delayed by five minutes as United's boisterous support got their European party started. Tangerine flares and white streamers rained down onto the pitch around goalkeeper Benji Siegrist, in what may well be his final United appearance.

As the goals flurried in from the other two top six games, this one took a while longer to warm up. However, Blair Spittal fired a few warning shots at the United goal - a sign of what was the come.

Archie Meekison, impressive in United's midfield, came closest to opening the scoring, though. Scampering onto a Tony Watt through ball, he only had to beat goalkeeper Ross Munro - making his Premiership debut - but smacked off a post.

The visitors could have taken the lead moments into the second-half, too. Dylan Levitt, who's been in fine goal-scoring form, found himself completely unmarked in the area but managed to skew wide from eight yards out.

County looked to make United pay for their profligacy. A cleared cross was worked to Spittal, who took aim and found the top corner from outside the area.

That gave United the jolt they needed. Harry Paton tripped Ilmari Niskanen in the box and Clark slotted home from the spot to restore parity and put United back into fourth as it stood.

It was one-way traffic after that, with United looking for a winner. They found it in the 89th minute to spark chaos in Dingwall.

Kieran Freeman was picked out on the right by Tony Watt, and his cut-back found Clark to slide in from close range - repeating his game-winning brace against County that he also managed in January at Tannadice.

What did we learn

A sea of Tangerine support shimmered and swayed throughout the match. They really played the part of the 12th man - sometimes getting too close to the action - and buoyed their side to finding a winner.

United haven't always been great to watch this season, but Courts' achievement of claiming fourth in his first season in top flight management should be lauded.

It's a young squad at Tannadice, and he has every reason to be encouraged about where this group could go - should he remain there next season.

As for County, they have discovered that football is a cruel game. Rising from the ashes, they've burnt out a little too early and finished with one point from their last five games.

Again, they should take great belief from the majority of this season. If they are able to hold onto Mackay and the bulk of their squad, they can have a fair crack at the top six again next season.

Player of the match

ClarkNicky Clark

with an average of 7.75

Ross County

  1. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.77

  2. Squad number24Player namePaton
    Average rating

    6.57

  3. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    6.34

  4. Squad number20Player nameDrysdale
    Average rating

    6.15

  5. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    6.04

  7. Squad number32Player nameMackinnon
    Average rating

    6.01

  8. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    5.91

  10. Squad number21Player nameMunro
    Average rating

    5.83

  11. Squad number30Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.81

  12. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    5.81

  13. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    5.80

  14. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.64

Dundee United

  1. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.75

  2. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.51

  3. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    7.30

  4. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.18

  8. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.16

  9. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    7.07

  11. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.06

  12. Squad number17Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    7.04

  13. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    6.99

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Munro
  • 2RandallSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
  • 20Drysdale
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 90mins
  • 3Vokins
  • 24Paton
  • 32MackinnonSubstituted forPatonat 53'minutes
  • 23Hungbo
  • 7Spittal
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forSimsat 52'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 6Paton
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 18Burroughs
  • 19Ramsay
  • 22Tillson
  • 30Wright
  • 34MacLeman

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 29Graham
  • 22Freeman
  • 17MeekisonSubstituted forMcDonaldat 80'minutes
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 19Levitt
  • 33McMannSubstituted forNiskanenat 55'minutes
  • 10Clark
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 6McDonald
  • 7Niskanen
  • 13Eriksson
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 46Thomson
  • 58Anim Cudjoe
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
5,165

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 2.

  3. Booking

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Declan Drysdale.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 2. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Freeman.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  9. Post update

    Ben Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ben Paton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Graham (Dundee United) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Levitt with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Matthew Wright replaces Connor Randall.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Kevin McDonald replaces Archie Meekison.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Archie Meekison (Dundee United).

  18. Post update

    Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Ross Munro tries a through ball, but Harrison Paton is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic38296392227093
2Rangers38278380314989
3Hearts3817101154441061
4Dundee Utd381212143744-748
5Motherwell381210164261-1946
6Ross County381011174761-1441
7Livingston371210153945-646
8St Mirren371013143351-1843
9Hibernian371012153442-842
10Aberdeen371010174146-540
11St Johnstone37811182447-2335
12Dundee37611203362-2929
View full Scottish Premiership table

