Bristol-born Benarous moved through the age groups at the Robins before making his Championship debut

Bristol City midfielder Ayman Benarous is facing several months on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in training.

Benarous, 18, progressed through the Bristol City academy and made his first-team debut this season.

He has since made 11 appearances for the team in the Championship and one in the FA Cup.

"Ayman unfortunately ruptured his ACL," Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's a really a huge disappointment for him and for us too.

"He's had an excellent first season as a first-team squad member so it's something that unfortunately, it's a part of the game. But it's very disappointing for all of us that it happened to him."