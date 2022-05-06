Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City had to come from behind to earn a home draw

Derry City's lead at the top of the Premier Division has been cut to one point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Promise Omochere's composed finish put the Dubliners in front inside a quarter of an hour.

The Candystripes were controversially awarded a penalty when Patrick McEleney went over in the area and Will Patching made no mistake as the sides went in level at the break.

Despite looking the most threatening, Derry could not conjure up a winner in the second period and were relieved when Omochere spurned a golden opportunity at the other end.

Shamrock Rovers' 3-1 win at home to Finn Harps sees them close the gap on the Candystripes while Bohs stay sixth.

Three of the four meetings between Derry and Bohs last season ended in a tie, although this stalemate was not as dramatic as the 3-3 thriller in Dalymount Park last September.

After Matty Smith blazed over for Derry in the early stages, the Dubliners, unbeaten in four matches on the road, grew into the contest and forged ahead on 15 minutes.

Liam Burt lead the breakaway, slid the ball through to Omochere and he coolly rolled it beyond Maher into the bottom left-hand corner.

Former Candystripes frontman Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe should have doubled the visitors' advantage but was made to rue the missed chance.

Adriano Reale pointed to the spot when McEleney took a tumble in the visitors' box and Patching tucked the ball home for his seventh goal of the season.

Neither could grab all three points and, while Jamie McGonigle continued to stretch the Dubliners' defence, Derry could not fashion a clear-cut chance to snatch the victory.

At the other end, Omochere should have done better from six yards out but could not get the proper purchase on Tyreke Wilson's measured cross.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side now face a quick turnaround as they host St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday night.