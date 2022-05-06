Last updated on .From the section Irish

The goal was stay in the league - Doolin celebrates Ports staying up

Portadown have retained their top-flight status after a 1-0 win over Championship side Annagh United secured a 4-2 aggregate victory in the promotion/relegation play-off.

An 88th minute own goal from Lee Upton was enough to secure the win at a packed Shamrock Park on Friday night.

Upton, under pressure from Ports striker Adam Salley, turned the ball into his own net from a low cross.

It was cruel luck on Annagh after performing creditably in both legs.

The Ports players and supporters celebrated long after the final whistle and why not with the club's Premiership place secured after a difficult season.

As for the match itself, in a low-key first half Oisin Conaty forced a decent save out of Annagh keeper Eoin Hughes in the third minute while Salley should have done better when played through by Josh Doherty six minutes later.

Portadown's Katlego Mashigo holds off Peter Duffin during Friday night's second leg

The visitors thought they had broken the deadlock midway through the half when Peter Duffin fired past Ports keeper Jethren Barr but the striker's effort was ruled out for offside by the assistant referee.

Stephen Murray, one of a number of former Portadown players in the Annagh ranks, flashed a right foot shot narrowly past the far post in the final meaningful action of the opening 45 minutes.

Conaty again threatened with a speculative volley from just inside the Annagh half on the hour mark after Hughes had strayed off his line, but his effort went the wrong side of the post.

Veteran Ports defender Greg Hall was forced off with a head injury in the 65th minute, forcing a reshuffle in the home defence in which Howard Beverland excelled.

Annagh thought they had levelled the tie on aggregate 10 minutes from time but Jordan Campbell's header was ruled out by referee Shane Andrews for a foul.

With the match heading towards its conclusion, Stephen Teggart produced the one real moment of magic to set up a priceless winning goal for Paul Doolin's men and spark wild celebrations at Shamrock Park.

Teggart broke into the penalty area and fizzed a low cross across the face of goal with Upton getting the final touch to take the ball into the net.

Portadown: Barr, Hall (Finnegan 65), Ruddy (c), Salley, Conaty, McNally, Teggart, Beverland, Doherty (Smith 76), Stedman, Mashigo.

Subs: Burns, McCallum, Finnegan, Tipton, Anderson, Rutkowski, Smith.

Annagh United: Hughes, McCullugh, Upton, Campbell, Norton (Hunter 64), Harpur (c), Duffin (Carroll 76), Murray, Taylor, Rogers, Moffatt (Malone 90).

Subs: Cusack, McConville, McKinney, Carroll, Kerr, Hunter, Malone.