Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Empoli 2.
Defending champions Inter Milan came back from two goals down to beat Empoli and move top of the Serie A table.
Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, fired in at the near post early on for the visitors before Kristjan Asllani drove in a second.
Simone Romagnoli deflected into his own net to make it 2-1 and Lautaro Martinez equalised on the stroke of half time.
Martinez put Inter ahead in the 64th minute from a rebound before Alexis Sanchez lashed in a late fourth.
The win means Inter go one point clear at the top with two games remaining but AC Milan have the chance to reclaim first place on Sunday when they head to Verona.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 70'minutes
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 77'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 70'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
- 10MartínezBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDzekoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 9Dzeko
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
Empoli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Vicario
- 20FiamozziSubstituted forBenassiat 78'minutes
- 6Romagnoli
- 33Luperto
- 65Parisi
- 27ZurkowskiSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
- 5StulacSubstituted forIsmajliat 69'minutes
- 23Asllani
- 25Bandinelli
- 10BajramiSubstituted forDi Francescoat 61'minutesSubstituted forCutroneat 68'minutes
- 99Pinamonti
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 8Henderson
- 9Cutrone
- 11Di Francesco
- 15Benassi
- 16Fazzini
- 19La Mantia
- 21Cacace
- 22Furlan
- 34Ismajli
- 35Baldanzi
- 42Viti
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home37
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Empoli 2.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Empoli 2. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kristjan Asllani.
Post update
Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Arturo Vidal following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Simone Romagnoli (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Benassi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sebastiano Luperto.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Benassi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Kristjan Asllani (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Joaquín Correa.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
