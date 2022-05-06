Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez scored two goals as Inter Milan fought back for a vital win

Defending champions Inter Milan came back from two goals down to beat Empoli and move top of the Serie A table.

Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, fired in at the near post early on for the visitors before Kristjan Asllani drove in a second.

Simone Romagnoli deflected into his own net to make it 2-1 and Lautaro Martinez equalised on the stroke of half time.

Martinez put Inter ahead in the 64th minute from a rebound before Alexis Sanchez lashed in a late fourth.

The win means Inter go one point clear at the top with two games remaining but AC Milan have the chance to reclaim first place on Sunday when they head to Verona.