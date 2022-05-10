There was disappointment for Cliftonville on the final day of the season as they were pipped to the title by Linfield

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has revealed he came close to leaving Solitude to take up a coaching role at hometown club Derry City last summer.

McLaughlin was offered the chance to join boss Ruaidhri Higgins, a former team-mate of his at the Brandywell, but chose to remain at Solitude.

Reflecting on an Irish Premiership season in which the Reds came within a point of winning the title, McLaughlin also spoke of his hope that Cliftonville will soon become a full-time club.

"I was close enough, to be fair," McLaughlin told BBC Radio Foyle when asked how close he came to going to Derry.

"I know Ruaidhri well and stay in touch with him. Given that we have had that closeness for a number of years, to have the opportunity to go and work with him was definitely appealing, there is no doubt about that.

"Obviously being from Derry and being a supporter of Derry City doubled the reason why it was appealing.

"I was close to it, but I looked at the disappointment of the Cliftonville players after we had just lost the European play-off final, you seen what it meant to the players and what it meant to the staff.

"I was also close to Gerard Lawlor, who was the chairman at the time. He gave me the opportunity to go to Cliftonville and I just felt like I couldn't do it to him."

McLaughlin was full of praise for the effort and commitment of his players

He added: "It was very evenly matched [staying at Cliftonville or going to Derry] but I just thought we had good players, the fanbase was there and the club was working their socks off behind the scenes.

"They backed me last summer and you look at the response we have had from the players. It turned out it was a good decision for me personally."

One year on from that Derry offer, and an outstanding season that saw Cliftonville win the League Cup and secure European football through coming second in the Premiership, McLaughlin said he has no intention of looking for any other jobs.

"If I was turning down Derry City a year ago it would take something special to change my mind now," he laughed.

"I love the club, the fans have been brilliant. I love the players, they work against the odds and would run through a wall for each other and for the team. When you see the development of them over the last few years it is fantastic."

'I want to be a full-time manager'

What makes Cliftonville's performance this season even more remarkable - and surprising to many outside the club - is the fact that they are a part-time club competing with four full-time outfits in champions Linfield, Glentoran, Larne and Irish Cup winners Crusaders.

Much has been made of the move to more professional operations by Irish League clubs in recent seasons and how much more difficult that makes it for the likes of the Reds, Coleraine, Ballymena United and Glenavon to compete for trophies.

However, McLaughlin harbours ambitions of becoming a full-time manager and hopes the club have similar plans.

"Hopefully it is the ambition of the club to someday have full-time status, because it is definitely my ambition to be a full-time manager," he continued.

"I think if you want to compete at the top end on a regular basis you have got to be matching what the top clubs are doing.

"We have done that against the odds at the minute, and we will continue to try and do it, but I think it is important for Cliftonville not to let the full-time clubs in our league get stronger and stronger while the rest just stand still. If you let that happen you are in trouble."

We don't want to be a 'flash in the pan'

Young defender Luke Turner was a stand-out performer for Cliftonville while on loan from Aberdeen

McLaughlin also realises how important the next few weeks will be in terms of building on the campaign just finished, and ensuring the squad continues to be strengthened while also not losing key players.

One of the immediate aims will be to try and secure the services of on-loan goalkeeper Luke McNicholas and defender Luke Turner as the manager aims to continue the forward momentum.

"It is going to be a busy summer for us because players will come and go, and teams have to be freshened up and strengthened," he said.

"It's important that we build on it because we don't want to be a flash in the pan. You see these teams that come and have their season then drift away again. We have to work hard behind the scenes at getting players in over the next couple of weeks because it is going to be a quick turnaround.

"The vultures will be circling for our players and they will probably be able to offer them more money or full-time football which is every player's dream, I suppose, depending on where you are at in your career or what you do for a living.

"That is the fear, that one or two other clubs might be able to offer them stuff that we can't but the good thing about our boys is they are definitely not money-orientated. They play for the jersey, they play for the club and they love it."

Title phone call with 'legend' Healy

McLaughlin said David Healy advised him to stay with Cliftonville last summer

McLaughlin and Linfield manager David Healy spoke throughout the season of their mutual respect for each other, and Healy joked after winning the title on the final day that he wished he hadn't advised his counterpart to stay at Solitude last summer when that offer from Derry came.

The Reds boss phoned Northern Ireland's record goalscorer to congratulate him on the Blues' title success after such an exciting race that went down to the last game.

"They were worthy winners, he has done a brilliant job there under so much stress and pressure," he observed.

"I'm sure it is a tough gig at Linfield, they are so demanding. He is an absolute gentleman, a legend of the game as a player and also a legend of the game now in Irish League. To win the five titles that he has, four in a row, is an incredible achievement."

And what if Healy asks McLaughlin for his advice should an offer to move on to England or Scotland come?

"The opportunity for an Irish League manager to go across the water very rarely come around so if it comes to him I'm giving him the opposite advice that he gave me - I'm telling him to go and give someone else a chance to win this league."