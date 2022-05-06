Close menu

Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick's plea for a striker in January snubbed by the club

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rangnick (left) with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani (right), whose game time this season has been limited by injuries
Manchester United snubbed Ralf Rangnick's plea to bring in a new striker on January transfer deadline day, the German interim boss said.

United loaned Anthony Martial to Sevilla, Edinson Cavani was struggling with an injury and Mason Greenwood was unavailable for selection.

Rangnick has highlighted "a few" strikers who moved in the window.

"The answer at the time was no, there is no player on the market that can really help us," he said.

"I still believe we should have tried in those 48 hours," said Rangnick. "The board sees it the same way. They agreed. But they also spoke to the scouting department at the same time as me. The answer was no."

Martial moved to Sevilla on 25 January, while Greenwood has been absent since his arrest on 30 January. Greenwood, 20, is to remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

Cavani, who signed a new one-year deal in May 2021, has made just 18 appearances for United this season.

Rangnick points to Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool on 30 January, Dusan Vlahovic who moved to Juventus on 29 January and Julien Alvarez who will move to Manchester City in the summer after agreeing a deal on 31 January.

Asked if he could have signed those players, he said "I don't know. But as I said, maybe we should have at least internally discussed it."

At the time, United were still in the FA Cup and the Champions League and were favourites to secure a place in the top four.

Two years earlier, they had gone into the January market to sign Odion Ighalo on loan when then boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had his forward options restricted through injury.

"Maybe I should have pushed even more," said Rangnick.

"It would have been short notice but 48 hours is 48 hours. It might have been at least worth to try and internally discuss it. It might be necessary and important. We didn't. It was not done."

The decision has cost United financially given they are now virtually certain to finish outside the top four and - at best - find themselves in the Europa League next season.

However, privately, club sources say the option was resisted because anything spent in January would have come out of the forthcoming summer transfer budget.

At the time, no decision had been made over Solskjaer's replacement so it could not be certain whoever it was would agree with the new addition.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by downroverdown, today at 23:02

    I am surprised that Mr Rangnick is airing his United memoirs even afore he is out of the front door.

  • Comment posted by AndyVilla44, today at 23:00

    The board were right. Why do a last minute rush job signing? The squad is already choc full of dead wood.

  • Comment posted by Jockstay, today at 22:58

    He shouldn't really moan since he knew all the time he had accomplished striker Rashford(same way he knew he didn't need a centrehalf like he had already in Harry McGuire) Sorry, couldnt resist...5-0...4-0... whats not to like this season!!!!

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:57

    Cheer up guys ...Wreckit Ralph is going upstairs to be a consultant 🤭

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 22:56

    United are a middle of the table team these days. Get over it.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:56

    Forget NEW signings.

    Just get RID of the all the players first and promote the best kids ready or not!

    Maguire, AWB, Lindelof, Telles, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Mata, Matic, Jones, Rashford, Lingard.

    ALL of the above players are ruining this club.

    Wipe the slate clean!

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 23:01

      Cole replied:
      Mata has always been a consummate professional, done his bit when in the team, and not complained or made a scene when out of it. Otherwise I agree 100%

  • Comment posted by baz scott, today at 22:56

    Glazers out .
    That board is ridiculous no football knowledge just a load of bankers like Ed

  • Comment posted by Mike Smith, today at 22:55

    Excuses?

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 22:54

    Sign Harry Maguire for 80m in 2019 when we had 4 centre backs. Don't sign a much needed striker for 30m in Jan when needed. Well done Untied hierarchy. Although slightly annoying RR is now playing the blame game

  • Comment posted by stew0903, today at 22:51

    Probably because they’ve wasted £350 mill in the last 3 years. Or because it was Ole doesn’t that count.

  • Comment posted by Phase186, today at 22:50

    We are a complete mess

  • Comment posted by yorkshireben, today at 22:50

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Hussain, today at 22:58

      Hussain replied:
      When will people like you stop commenting on these HYS? It’s simple you engage, BBC create more. Just stop.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 22:49

    Yeah because the only issue with Utd that needs fixing is just a striker...

  • Comment posted by YoungDot, today at 22:49

    Wouldn't really have made a difference though would it

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 22:49

    I'm a united fan but you're taking the proverbial putting up a section for this.
    Stop artificially drumming up figures for your clickbait by just using my club and effectively throwing to the troll wolves every single day.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:48

    Total non-story.

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 22:48

    So he's basically admitting that Rashford is sh*t.

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1963, today at 22:54

      Reddevil1963 replied:
      What he wants is a striker to play alongside Rashford instead of saying that he is out to pasture ever since Martial left for another club on loan and he could stay permanent. Ronaldo is doing the business right now but I think the new boss will give Marcus another chance. He could play better under the new one than under Rangnick. That's probably why his form has slipped drastically.

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 22:48

    Ah. Bless

