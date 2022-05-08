Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa are among the clubs tracking Nir Bitton as the 30-year-old Israel midfielder ponders a return to his homeland after eight years with Celtic and having posted social media photographs with the message: "It's been a hell of a journey." (Scottish Sun) external-link

Nir Bitton has the option of activating another year to his current Celtic contract, but the 30-year-old midfielder has posted pictures on social media hinting he is weighing up offers from his homeland, with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa keen on landing the Israel international. (Daily Record) external-link

Daizen Maeda, the 24-year-old Japan striker who joined Celtic in January from Yokohama F. Marinos with a view to a £2m transfer, has confirmed his loan switch will become permanent next season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool are on the verge of securing Calvin Ramsay, who is also being chased by Leeds United and several other clubs in England and in Italy, with Aberdeen determined to bank a record fee for the 19-year-old full-back and the Premier League club offering a £4m that will break through the £6m barrier with add-ons. The Scottish Premiership club will also bank an extra £1m if centre-half Scott McKenna helps Nottingham Forest reach the top flight. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has conceded he will likely retire if he is not offered a new deal by relegated Dundee, or by a club outside of Scotland, as the 36-year-old does not see himself playing for another team in his homeland. (The Herald) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have confirmed that 28-year-old winger Jamie Walker will join Bradford City permanently this summer at the end of his current loan spell. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has warned players contracted beyond the end of the season that they are all "playing for their jerseys" as well as those whose deals end this summer. (Press & Journal) external-link