Ange Postecoglou's Celtic are poised to beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Europa League finalists to the title

Ange Postecoglou says Rangers' progress to the Europa League final confirms his long-held belief that Celtic would have "to overcome a pretty formidable opponent" to win the Scottish title.

His side will wrap up the championship this weekend if they beat Hearts and Rangers slip up against Dundee United.

Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt on 18 May after beating RB Leipzig.

"They've done awfully well and they've deserved it. Over two legs, they were the better team," Postecoglou said.

"I think it says they are a very good football team, which I think they proved last year by going through the season undefeated, which is no mean feat, and this year with their strong performances in just about all competitions."

Celtic are six points clear with three games remaining, and it was confirmed this week that the Premiership winners will be guaranteed Champions League group stage football. Rangers, too, would clinch a place if they beat Eintracht in Seville.

Postecoglou agrees that having two representatives would be good for Scottish football but does not think the guaranteed extra millions in revenue will allow Celtic to spend at "a different level" in the summer transfer market.

"I know the areas we need to strengthen on and off the field and we've identified the areas we need to recruit players in," he said. "I don't think being in the Champions League changes that from my perspective.

"It may make us a more attractive proposition for players. There won't be the amount of activity we had last year, but I think the activity we'll have will be significant. We're going to bring in players who will hopefully improve us immediately rather than just improve our squad."

Celtic are in talks about turning loan spells for Benfica winger Jota and Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers into permanent transfers.

"We are in discussions with them obviously and, as I have said all along, with these kind of things it's never a simple process," added Postecoglou, who has been named manager of the month four the fourth time in succession.

"But both have had unbelievable years for us and been outstanding contributors and both are really happy here. Our intent is to try and keep them at our football club, but these things need a point where all parties agree and we are not quite there yet."