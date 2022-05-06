Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov with his players during training

World Cup play-off semi final: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 1 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Follow live across BBC Scotland plus the BBC Sport website and app

Ukraine's footballers say messages of encouragement from the front line have given them the determination to face Scotland in the delayed World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden.

The squad has been forced to set up camp in Slovenia because of the ongoing war - having managed to leave their homeland amid the Russian invasion - and will play several friendlies before facing Scotland on 1 June.

The winner of that tie will play Wales four days later with a place at November's World Cup in Qatar at stake.

"Every day we receive messages from soldiers," said Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taras Stepanenko. "They make only one demand - please do everything you can get us to the World Cup.

"For the country and for them it is a moment of hope - it would be a celebration for the whole country. That's why we have to play, not only a football game but with our souls and all of our heart."

Some Ukraine-based professional players have taken up arms to join the fight against Russia, but those in the national team have been protected and given a task of making the country smile through football.

They have, however, have had to leave friends and family behind as they prepare for what would be a first competitive match for most of them since December.

"It will be very emotional for my country, for as players and for all of Ukraine," Stepanenko added.

'It's about bringing a smile to the nation' - analysis There was a real mood of determination in the Ukraine camp. You could certainly sense something very different - not sombre but far from jovial. They were happy to chat about the game but everyone wanted to impress on you why victory is so important. This isn't really about football for them. It's about bringing a smile to a nation that's badly in need of one. Now they have to try and find the match fitness that will give them the best chance of doing just that.

Some players have managed to retain a level of fitness, with clubs such as Shakhtar and Dinamo Kyiv playing friendlies in Poland and Turkey in recent weeks.

The national team will now fulfil a series of fixtures, starting against German side Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

The play-off with Scotland was due to take place in March but Fifa agreed to a Ukraine FA request to have the game postponed. That gave the Ukrainian players time to make sure their family were safe before leaving the country.

"They all have stories about how they moved with their families to save them," said Ukraine FA media officer Oleksandr Glyvynskyy. "They saw how people lost their homes and their close relatives.

"What they say is the best news now - in the morning or during the day - is to get a message from home to hear their family is okay."