Goals, moments, upsets - vote for your FA Cup favourites

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup final: Liverpool v Chelsea (kick-off 16:45 BST) Date: Saturday 14 April Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC One, Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app.

It started back in August, has had 729 teams competing in it and is now down to the final two. Liverpool or Chelsea will be crowned FA Cup winners on Saturday.

But what a competition it has been. From stunning goals to huge upsets, and other memorable moments, BBC Sport has been with you every step of the way.

In the run-up to Saturday's Wembley final, which will be televised live on BBC One from 16:00 BST, we have revisited some of the best moments of the competition and want you vote for your favourites after watching the videos below.

FA Cup goal of the season

(BBC Sport viewers have voted for their goal of the round throughout this season's competition and now is your chance to vote for the overall winner)

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Upset of the FA Cup

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Moment of the FA Cup

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.