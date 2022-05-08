Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea will be hoping to win the FA Cup for a ninth time when they face Liverpool at Wembley.

As we build up to Saturday's showpiece under the famous arch, every day we'll be asking you to name a previous Chelsea FA Cup winner.

We're giving you three clues, no time limit and if you get it wrong you can just hit 'play again' to have another go.

However, you've got to get it right yourself if you want to know what the answer is!

