Ryan Law has come up through Plymouth Argyle's academy system

Plymouth Argyle wing-back Ryan Law has signed a new contract.

The 22-year-old - who has been at Home Park since he was eight years old - scored twice in 21 games this season, including the winner against Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round.

"It's unbelievable really. I am so happy to sign for another year," Law told the club website.

"I feel like last season was another big step in the right direction for my career.

"I've played over 20 games and hope to play a lot more and make some very special memories playing for Plymouth Argyle."

Law made his EFL debut in April 2021 and scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in September.

"He has become a very reliable member of the squad and has performed really well whenever called upon," said Argyle manager Steve Schumacher.

"The aim for Ryan now, is to establish himself as our first choice left wing back and to continue his development next season."