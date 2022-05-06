Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley Town have parted company with manager John Yems in the wake of racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

Yems had been suspended indefinitely last month following "serious and credible" accusations about his behaviour from playing staff.

The Football Association said on Wednesday it was investigating allegations of discriminatory words and conduct by the 62-year-old.

The club said Yems will leave immediately by mutual consent.

More to follow.