Andy Dibble (L) helped develop Cardiff City goalkeepers including Alex Smithies (R)

Cardiff City are parting company with goalkeeper coach Andy Dibble, BBC Sport Wales has learned.

It is understood the former Wales international was told by manager Steve Morison his services were no longer required.

Dibble, who began his playing career with the Bluebirds, took the position in 2017.

He is not expected to be on the touchline for Saturday's final Championship game at Derby County.

The move will be a surprise to Cardiff fans as Cwmbran product Dibble, who is 57 on Sunday, first had an association with the club as an apprentice before turning professional in the Welsh capital in 1982.

Dibble made 62 appearances for Cardiff before being sold to Luton Town for £125,000 in 1984, saving a penalty for the Hatters in a man-of-the-match performance at Wembley as they lifted the League Cup in 1988.

His club career also included more than 100 appearances for Manchester City, lifting a Scottish Premier Division title with Glasgow Rangers and two FAW Premier Cups with Wrexham, for whom his son Christian now plays.

Capped three times by Wales, Dibble was a goalkeeper coach at Accrington Stanley, Peterborough and Rotherham before he joined his boyhood club Cardiff, where he has honed the skills of Neil Etheridge, Alex Smithies and Dillon Phillips.

Cardiff have yet to comment.