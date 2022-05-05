James Rowberry became one of the youngest coaches to gain his Uefa pro licence at the age of 29

Newport County manager James Rowberry has pledged his loyalty to the League Two club, amid links with the vacancy at Queens Park Rangers.

The former Cardiff City coach has been among the bookies favourites to succeed Mark Warburton, who is leaving the Championship outfit at the end of this season.

"Its speculation," said Rowberry,

"It shows where we are at, what we are trying to do and what we are trying to develop here."

"It brings a bit of attention to it, but there is nothing really for me to talk about. I am in a job, I want to finish this season strong.

"I want to finish on 72 points I want to get our home form back on track and that is my focus really - Newport County."

Rowberry, 37, who moved from the coaching staff at Cardiff to take his first managerial job in October, said plans were already in place for pre-season and recruitment during the summer to follow Saturday's final game at home to Rochdale.

He also revealed Newport have turned down a bid for former Norwich defender Cameron Norman who reports have linked with Scottish Premier club St Mirren.

Norman, 26, joined from Walsall last summer on a two year deal and has played every League Two game for Newport this season.

Rowberry said: "There has been a bid, we have turned that down and Cameron wants to be part of this football club going forward.

"Unless it [an offer] is something ridiculous from somewhere its not a topic for conversation for me and Cameron. He is fully committed to what we are trying to do here."

Meanwhile as Newport prepare for their final home game of the campaign against Rochdale, Rowberry is in talks with veteran striker Kevin Ellison about a coaching role at the club.

Ellison, 43, joined Newport in September 2020 and has made more than 30 appearances for the club.

This week the much-travelled Liverpool-born forward revealed he had collected his A licence coaching badge.