Sol Solomon has never played in a Muratti match for Jersey

Jersey Bulls top scorer Sol Solomon has been ruled ineligible for the Muratti.

Solomon, who has scored 38 goals this season, is under contract at the Jersey club, who play in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Rules for the annual inter-island matches forbid contracted players from taking part, even if those deals are with local sides playing in UK leagues.

The rest of the island squad apart from Piers Roche have played for the Bulls this season.

Solomon, who has been carrying an injury and missed a large part of Jersey Bulls' run-in, was eligible to play for the island's under 21-side in their Muratti meeting with Guernsey earlier this month as the rules for that fixture are different.

Jersey will host Guernsey in the first representative fixture between the islands since 2019 after matches were cancelled because of Covid-19.

"It's great for the Channel Island football community to come and enjoy the biggest game of the season," said Jersey manager Martin Cassidy.

"Guernsey have most of their players playing in Step 4, therefore if we can win again it will be another great achievement for us.

"We have a chance to make it four from the last five finals and we will do everything to make that happen."

Guernsey booked their place at Springfield after beating Alderney 2-0 last month as they look to end a run which has seen them beat Jersey just once in the past five Muratti Vase finals.

The hosts beat Guernsey 3-1 on penalties when they last met in 2019 to take their tally of wins to 56, with Guernsey having won the title 47 times and Alderney once in 1920.

Jersey Muratti squad:

Euan Van Der Vliet, Luke Campbell, Kamen Nafka, Jake Prince, Jonny Le Quesne, Adam Trotter, Fraser Barlow, Ruben Mendes, Jack Cannon, Joe Kilshaw, Lorne Bickley, Calvin Weir, James Queree, Sammy Sutcliffe,Piers Roche, Harry Curtis.