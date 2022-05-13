Close menu
Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1

Annan Athletic 2-1 Edinburgh City (agg 2-3): Visitors promoted to Scottish League 1 for first time

Scottish

Edinburgh City's Innes Murray (right) celebrates his goal
Innes Murray (right) scored Edinburgh's goal at Galabank

Edinburgh City won promotion to Scottish League 1 for the first time after a 3-2 play-off final aggregate victory over Annan Athletic.

A superb curling finish from Innes Murray made it fourth time lucky in the play-offs for the side who progressed from the Lowland League six years ago.

Edinburgh's two-goal first-leg lead was wiped out by a Tony Wallace penalty and Tommy Goss header within 20 minutes.

But on-loan Hibernian midfielder Murray won the tie just after the break.

Annan, who finished third in League 1 - one place and seven points above Alan Maybury's side - were also looking to win promotion for the first time since being admitted to the league in 2008, but miss out for a fourth time via the play-offs.

Edinburgh, who appointed Maybury caretaker manager after sacking Gary Naysmith in March, remain six games without an away win but did enough to win promotion thanks to a dominant first-leg in the Tuesday rain.

It looked like Peter Murphy's hosts would turn the tie when midfielder Wallace fired Annan ahead with his 18th goal of the season after just six minutes from the penalty spot after Cammy Logan's push on Aidan Smith.

Striker Goss levelled on aggregate after 20 minutes when Brian Schwake could not keep out the striker's header from a corner.

Visiting striker Danny Handling lobbed wastefully over goalkeeper Greg Fleming and the crossbar just before the break, but Murray made amends just after the restart as he found the far top corner from the edge of the penalty box.

Fine Schwake saves denied Goss and Smith as Annan ran out of time to stage another fightback.

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Clark
  • 3LowdonSubstituted forSteeleat 73'minutes
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forMcCartneyat 83'minutes
  • 8Docherty
  • 4MoxonBooked at 21mins
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forGarrityat 67'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 10GossBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Garrity
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Swinglehurst
  • 19Murphy
  • 20McMenamin
  • 21Douglas

Edinburgh City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29TravisBooked at 30mins
  • 3McIntyre
  • 15LoganSubstituted forBrianat 71'minutes
  • 23MurrayBooked at 64mins
  • 8Tapping
  • 30Crane
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forJardineat 83'minutes
  • 9See
  • 19ShanleySubstituted forRobertsonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jardine
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Boyle
  • 12Berry
  • 17Mitchell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,152

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 2, Edinburgh City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Edinburgh City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Robert McCartney replaces Chris Johnston.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Robertson replaces Ryan Shanley.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Jardine replaces Daniel Handling.

  14. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ciaran Brian.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

Top Stories