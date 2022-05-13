Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Innes Murray (right) scored Edinburgh's goal at Galabank

Edinburgh City won promotion to Scottish League 1 for the first time after a 3-2 play-off final aggregate victory over Annan Athletic.

A superb curling finish from Innes Murray made it fourth time lucky in the play-offs for the side who progressed from the Lowland League six years ago.

Edinburgh's two-goal first-leg lead was wiped out by a Tony Wallace penalty and Tommy Goss header within 20 minutes.

But on-loan Hibernian midfielder Murray won the tie just after the break.

Annan, who finished third in League 1 - one place and seven points above Alan Maybury's side - were also looking to win promotion for the first time since being admitted to the league in 2008, but miss out for a fourth time via the play-offs.

Edinburgh, who appointed Maybury caretaker manager after sacking Gary Naysmith in March, remain six games without an away win but did enough to win promotion thanks to a dominant first-leg in the Tuesday rain.

It looked like Peter Murphy's hosts would turn the tie when midfielder Wallace fired Annan ahead with his 18th goal of the season after just six minutes from the penalty spot after Cammy Logan's push on Aidan Smith.

Striker Goss levelled on aggregate after 20 minutes when Brian Schwake could not keep out the striker's header from a corner.

Visiting striker Danny Handling lobbed wastefully over goalkeeper Greg Fleming and the crossbar just before the break, but Murray made amends just after the restart as he found the far top corner from the edge of the penalty box.

Fine Schwake saves denied Goss and Smith as Annan ran out of time to stage another fightback.