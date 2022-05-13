Match ends, Annan Athletic 2, Edinburgh City 1.
Edinburgh City won promotion to Scottish League 1 for the first time after a 3-2 play-off final aggregate victory over Annan Athletic.
A superb curling finish from Innes Murray made it fourth time lucky in the play-offs for the side who progressed from the Lowland League six years ago.
Edinburgh's two-goal first-leg lead was wiped out by a Tony Wallace penalty and Tommy Goss header within 20 minutes.
But on-loan Hibernian midfielder Murray won the tie just after the break.
Annan, who finished third in League 1 - one place and seven points above Alan Maybury's side - were also looking to win promotion for the first time since being admitted to the league in 2008, but miss out for a fourth time via the play-offs.
Edinburgh, who appointed Maybury caretaker manager after sacking Gary Naysmith in March, remain six games without an away win but did enough to win promotion thanks to a dominant first-leg in the Tuesday rain.
It looked like Peter Murphy's hosts would turn the tie when midfielder Wallace fired Annan ahead with his 18th goal of the season after just six minutes from the penalty spot after Cammy Logan's push on Aidan Smith.
Striker Goss levelled on aggregate after 20 minutes when Brian Schwake could not keep out the striker's header from a corner.
Visiting striker Danny Handling lobbed wastefully over goalkeeper Greg Fleming and the crossbar just before the break, but Murray made amends just after the restart as he found the far top corner from the edge of the penalty box.
Fine Schwake saves denied Goss and Smith as Annan ran out of time to stage another fightback.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Hooper
- 6Clark
- 3LowdonSubstituted forSteeleat 73'minutes
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forMcCartneyat 83'minutes
- 8Docherty
- 4MoxonBooked at 21mins
- 7WallaceSubstituted forGarrityat 67'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10GossBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Steele
- 15Fleming
- 16Garrity
- 17McCartney
- 18Swinglehurst
- 19Murphy
- 20McMenamin
- 21Douglas
Edinburgh City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Schwake
- 4Hamilton
- 29TravisBooked at 30mins
- 3McIntyre
- 15LoganSubstituted forBrianat 71'minutes
- 23MurrayBooked at 64mins
- 8Tapping
- 30Crane
- 10HandlingSubstituted forJardineat 83'minutes
- 9See
- 19ShanleySubstituted forRobertsonat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jardine
- 7McDonald
- 11Boyle
- 12Berry
- 17Mitchell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- 26Robertson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,152
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Edinburgh City 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Robert McCartney replaces Chris Johnston.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Robertson replaces Ryan Shanley.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Jardine replaces Daniel Handling.
Post update
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ciaran Brian.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian Schwake.