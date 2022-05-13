Close menu
Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Clark
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Garrity
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Swinglehurst
  • 19Murphy
  • 20McMenamin
  • 21Douglas

Edinburgh City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29Travis
  • 3McIntyre
  • 15Logan
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 30Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 9See
  • 19Shanley

Substitutes

  • 6Jardine
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Boyle
  • 12Berry
  • 17Mitchell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Edinburgh City 0. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).

  7. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Lee Hamilton (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

