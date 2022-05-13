Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Edinburgh City 0. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-1-2
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Edinburgh City 0. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Hamilton (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.