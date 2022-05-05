Close menu
Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 2nd Leg
MarseilleMarseille0FeyenoordFeyenoord0

Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (agg 2-3): Dutch side into Europa Conference League final

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lutsharel Geertruida and Luis Sinisterra celebrate Feyenoord's victory as Marseille's Gerson looks deflated
Feyenoord's last major European final was the 2002 Uefa Cup, where they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2

Feyenoord will meet Roma in the Europa Conference League final after a cagey goalless draw in Marseille allowed them to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

The French hosts lost playmaker Dimitri Payet to injury in the first half.

Marseille had the bulk of possession and created the better chances, but struggled to inspire a comeback without the ex-West Ham man on the field.

Despite failing to score for the first time since January, Feyenoord reached their first European final since 2002.

The victory came after French police had intervened to stop violent clashes between fans outside the Stade Velodrome.

The final will take place on 25 May in Albania against Roma, who beat Leicester 2-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 30Mandanda
  • 4KamaraBooked at 71mins
  • 2Saliba
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 21Rongier
  • 7HaritBooked at 45minsSubstituted forÜnderat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 6GuendouziBooked at 90mins
  • 22GueyeSubstituted forLirolaat 45'minutes
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 10PayetSubstituted forMilikat 33'minutes
  • 12DiengSubstituted forBakambuat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 9Milik
  • 13Bakambu
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 16López
  • 17Ünder
  • 23Kolasinac
  • 29Lirola
  • 46Benyahia-Tani
  • 81Said

Feyenoord

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Marciano
  • 3Geertruida
  • 18Trauner
  • 4SenesiBooked at 45mins
  • 5MalaciaBooked at 74mins
  • 17Aursnes
  • 10Kökçü
  • 14NelsonSubstituted forJahanbakhshat 88'minutes
  • 26TilBooked at 33minsSubstituted forHendrixat 81'minutes
  • 7SinisterraSubstituted forLinssenat 74'minutes
  • 33DessersBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Pedersen
  • 6Hendrix
  • 9Jahanbakhsh
  • 11Linssen
  • 13Sandler
  • 16Cojocaru
  • 23Wålemark
  • 25Hendriks
  • 28Toornstra
  • 30Jansen
  • 32Hall
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamFeyenoord
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away25

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Marseille 0, Feyenoord 0.

  2. Booking

    Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Feyenoord 0.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers following a fast break.

  7. Booking

    Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by William Saliba.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gerson.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Feyenoord. Alireza Jahanbakhsh replaces Reiss Nelson.

  14. Post update

    William Saliba (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord).

  16. Post update

    Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Aursnes (Feyenoord).

  18. Post update

    William Saliba (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord).

  20. Booking

    Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

