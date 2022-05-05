Last updated on .From the section European Football

Feyenoord's last major European final was the 2002 Uefa Cup, where they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2

Feyenoord will meet Roma in the Europa Conference League final after a cagey goalless draw in Marseille allowed them to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

The French hosts lost playmaker Dimitri Payet to injury in the first half.

Marseille had the bulk of possession and created the better chances, but struggled to inspire a comeback without the ex-West Ham man on the field.

Despite failing to score for the first time since January, Feyenoord reached their first European final since 2002.

The victory came after French police had intervened to stop violent clashes between fans outside the Stade Velodrome.

The final will take place on 25 May in Albania against Roma, who beat Leicester 2-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.