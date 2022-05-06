Close menu

Does football need a 60-minute 'stop-clock'?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola with referee Daniele Orsato
Referee Daniele Orsato added three minutes on at the end of extra-time in Real Madrid's win over Manchester City - but blew his whistle with 10 seconds remaining

Real Madrid's comeback win over Manchester City was one of the most dramatic games in Champions League history - but it was not without controversy.

Having forced extra-time with Rodrygo's stunning late double before edging ahead in the tie through Karim Benzema's penalty, Real did what most teams would do: they ran down the clock with a masterful exhibition of game management.

However, referee Daniele Orsato had added just three minutes to the second period of extra time, and then blew his whistle with 10 seconds remaining, just when City keeper Ederson was about to boot the ball up the pitch.

While some have eulogised Real after another stunning fightback, others have used the latter stages of the game to debate the rules around the ball being in play.

Writing in the Daily Mailexternal-link, former referee Mark Clattenburg suggested football introducing 60-minute matches with a stop-clock to eradicate gamesmanship.

Other sports like basketball and American football use a stop-clock, and it's a straightforward concept: essentially, the clock is stopped whenever the ball is not in play, for incidents including injuries, substitutions and the referee dishing out cautions.

Football's law-making body the International Football Association Board (Ifab) has previously looked into the possibility of introducing a stop-clock.

In this season's Premier League, the average 'ball in play' time is 55 minutes and three seconds - the lowest it has been in over a decade.

BBC Sport - using Opta data - looks at some of the ball in play stats to see how each team performs.

Ball in play season by season

This season's ball in play average is the lowest the Premier League has seen since 2010-11.

It's down one minute and 19 seconds from last season, and a minute 40 seconds on the 2013-14 campaign's average.

But there has been less than an hour's play for as long as Opta has been collecting the data.

Ball in play in the Premier League
SeasonMinutes Seconds
2006-075328
2007-085348
2008-095433
2009-105325
2010-115416
2011-125553
2012-135623
2013-145643
2014-155622
2015-16561
2016-175551
2017-185611
2018-195531
2019-205549
2020-215622
2021-22553

But how about each team in the Premier League?

It will hardly be a surprise to learn that the league's best teams have the ball in play more than those who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Norwich are something of an outlier, however, placing 11th for 'ball in play' despite having propped up the Premier League table for much of this season.

How much play are you seeing in your club's matches?

Premier League ball in play 2021-22
TeamMinutesSeconds
Manchester City6053
Tottenham Hotspur572
Liverpool570
Chelsea5639
Manchester United5626
West Ham 5619
Wolves569
Arsenal561
Brighton5547
Leicester5521
Norwich5448
Crystal Palace5424
Watford5349
Everton5328
Brentford5310
Newcastle5258
Leeds5253
Burnley5247
Southampton5242
Aston Villa5223

As seen below, a lot of the same teams pop up in this season's Premier League fixtures with the lowest ball in play time, with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton all appearing four times in the table above.

2021-22 PL fixtures with lowest ball in play time
DateHomeAwayMinutesSeconds
03/10/21West HamBrentford4133
21/08/21Aston VillaNewcastle4151
13/02/22NewcastleAston Villa436
28/11/21LeicesterWatford4331
4/12/21SouthamptonBrighton4333
22/01/22EvertonAston Villa4351
06/04/22BurnleyEverton4413
18/09/21Aston VillaEverton4443
25/09/21WatfordNewcastle4448
08/02/22NewcastleEverton4516

The Pulis pinnacle - games with least ball in play time

The game with the lowest time in play this season - West Ham v Brentford with 41 minutes, 33 seconds - is someway short of Stoke v Blackburn from February 2010, though.

That game - which Stoke won 3-0 in Tony Pulis' 300th game in charge - saw the ball in play for just 39 minutes and one second, 58 seconds fewer than the next game on the list.

The ball being out of play was a common theme in games featuring Stoke. The table below has four of their home matches.

Lowest ball in play times for PL fixtures since 2006-07
DateHomeAwayMinutesSeconds
06/02/10StokeBlackburn 391
23/02/08WiganDerby3959
19/11/11StokeQPR4041
21/12/13StokeAston Villa4050
11/07/20WatfordNewcastle4132
03/10/21West HamBrentford4133
21/08/21Aston VillaNewcastle4151
30/09/18CardiffBurnley4202
31/01/18StokeWatford4208
18/04/09SunderlandHull 4217

The highest was Manchester United's 1-0 home win over Fulham in March 2012 with a whopping 71 minutes and 51 seconds.

That's over half an hour more than Stoke-Blackburn, so you can see how the ball in play times can vary wildly.

Highest ball in play times for PL fixtures since 2006-07
DateHomeAwayMinutesSeconds
26/03/12Manchester UnitedFulham7151
19/11/11SwanseaManchester United6953
28/04/18SwanseaChelsea6945
03/02/21BurnleyManchester City6929
15/05/21BrightonWest Ham6926
02/01/20LiverpoolSheffield United6923
04/03/18Manchester CityChelsea6821
11/05/15ArsenalSwansea 6814
11/01/20Tottenham Liverpool6814
01/09/07Manchester UnitedSunderland6801

Champions League on top again...

But how does the Premier League's ball in play averages compare to other leagues across Europe and the Champions League?

Interestingly, in Spain's La Liga - which Real Madrid have just won - has the highest average game time (97 minutes, 43 seconds) and the lowest percentage of time in play (54.6).

Ball in play across Europe 2021-22
CompetitionMinutesSeconds% time in play
Champions League*565459.2
Premier League55356.4
Ligue 1561758.6
Bundesliga542357.0
Serie A544356.8
La Liga532154.6

*Champions League data does not include extra-time

