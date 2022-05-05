Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side booked their place in the Europa League final with a last-four victory over RB Leipzig

Two hundred and sixty days. Two managers. Seven countries. A first European final in 14 years.

A Europa League journey that started more than eight months ago will end in a momentous, showpiece occasion for Rangers, whose European campaign started with a deflating Champions League exit in August.

The last stop in a remarkable adventure will be Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, where Bundesliga opposition will await Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men for a third time this term.

Here, BBC Scotland looks back on an unforgettable ride to the final against Eintracht Frankfurt, packed with epic giant-killings and classic comeback victories.

Unconvincing group campaign

After storming to a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, the lucrative prize of Champions League group-stage football was dangling in front of Steven Gerrard's men at the start of the 2021-22 season.

But the Scottish champions fell at the first hurdle after a disappointing exit to Malmo in the third qualifying round. The Ibrox side had to dust themselves down quickly as their Europa League journey started the following week.

Armenian outfit Alashkert awaited in the play-off round qualifier, but they proved a tough nut to crack as 10-man Rangers edged to a 1-0 first-leg victory before playing out a goalless draw in Yerevan.

It was far from pretty, but a fourth successive venture into the groups was secured, with Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby making up Group A alongside the Glasgow outfit.

Rangers' Europa League journey started with a play-off round victory over Armenian side Alashkert

Last season, Rangers made light work of their group campaign, finishing top with four wins and two draws from six games. It was anything but this term.

Consecutive defeats by Lyon and Sparta Prague gave Gerrard's side a mountain to climb, but four points from their next two fixtures in back-to-back games with Brondby kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

The Ibrox side were rocked, however, with the departure of Gerrard for Aston Villa. In came Van Bronckhorst, whose first assignment was a home clash against Czech side Sparta.

A two-goal victory would ensure passage from Group A and that is it exactly what the Dutchman achieved on his Ibrox return as manager, with a double from Alfredo Morelos earning the win.

Dortmund epic & Red Star dispatched

Rangers ended their section with a 1-1 draw at group winners Lyon, a result that had no bearing on their position. But because they had finished second in Group A, Van Bronckhorst's side had the daunting prospect of facing a Champions League dropout in their first knockout assignment.

That fear was realised when Borussia Dortmund were pulled out the hat. To most, Rangers' European hopes were as good as gone.

That view was booted into the distance after 45 minutes of the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, where the Scottish side raced into a two-goal lead.

By the 54th minute, the small pocket of travelling Rangers fans were in dreamland as they watched their side add goals three and four after the break.

Rangers sent shockwaves round Europe after dumping tournament favourites Dortmund out the competition

Two second-half strikes from Dortmund diluted Rangers' advantage, but the German giants felt the power of Ibrox in the all-time classic return leg.

On the first of many memorable European nights in Govan this season alone, a 2-2 second-leg draw rounded off a 10-goal epic, stunning the Bundesliga powerhouse 6-4 on aggregate.

With the Ibrox side's hopes of retaining the Premiership title faltering back home, Van Bronckhorst's men parked their league frailties to one side to blow away Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

And, after going a goal down early in the hostile Rajko Mitic Stadium the following week, Rangers showed a resilient side to reach their first European final since 2008 despite losing 2-1 in the return leg.

Ibrox fightbacks pave way to Seville

With tournament favourites Dortmund and Red Star dispatched, there was a fearless aurora about Rangers. And, with Sporting Braga next to be paired with the Ibrox side, fans were rightly daring to dream.

Van Bronckhorst was dealt a hammer blow, however, with talisman Morelos ruled out for the season. The Colombian's lack of presence was so evident in a meek first-leg loss in Braga, but Ibrox roused itself again for another momentous occasion.

A James Tavernier double had Rangers cruising against the 10-man visitors, but a late header from David Carmo sent the tie into extra time.

Step up Kemar Roofe. The Rangers front man tapped in from close range to send Ibrox into orbit. A semi-final place was booked. Leipzig up next.

Another stern Bundesliga test was made tougher, though, with the news that Roofe would be joining Morelos on the treatment table.

A lack of a focal point was telling in a stuffy performance in Leipzig, with the German side taking a slender one-goal advantage to Glasgow after Angelino's wonder strike.

With no Roofe, no Morelos and a first-leg deficit to overturn, the cards were stacked against Rangers like never before. But, boy, this group know fine well how to rouse themselves for Thursday nights under the lights.

Captain Tavernier steamed in the back post to spark bedlam at an emotionally-charged Ibrox before Glen Kamara's cultured finish six minutes later intensified that 10-fold.

Even Christopher Nkunku's tie-levelling finish on the 70-minute mark couldn't derail the Scottish hosts as again they came roaring back with John Lundstram's decisive strike with just 10 minutes remaining.

On the full-time whistle, there were tears, there was disbelief. But the journey doesn't end here. Seville, the venue, awaits. As do Eintracht, the opposition. Bet against this Rangers side at your peril.

One win stands between Van Bronckhorst's Rangers side and true greatness