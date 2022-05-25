Champions League final: Liverpool v Real Madrid - pick your combined team
Last updated on .From the section European Football
So it all comes down to this. The pinnacle. The one in everyone's diaries. The Champions League final.
Two giants of European football meet in Paris on Saturday as Liverpool chase their seventh European crown and Real Madrid their 14th.
But which players would you want on your side?
Pick your combined team and share on social media using #bbcfootball.
My combined Liverpool-Real Madrid team
Pick your combined XI and share with your friends.
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content