Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final

So it all comes down to this. The pinnacle. The one in everyone's diaries. The Champions League final.

Two giants of European football meet in Paris on Saturday as Liverpool chase their seventh European crown and Real Madrid their 14th.

But which players would you want on your side?

Pick your combined team and share on social media using #bbcfootball.

My combined Liverpool-Real Madrid team Pick your combined XI and share with your friends.



















Select formation Confirm team