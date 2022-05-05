Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have picked up more points than any other Championship side since Steve Cooper took charge in September

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper wants his side to "take a winning mentality" into the Championship play-offs by beating Hull in their final regular season match on Saturday.

Defeat by Bournemouth on Tuesday ended Forest's automatic promotion hopes.

Victory at Hull will guarantee they finish third, a feat they last achieved 12 years ago.

"We really want to finish third. That's the sign of a team that wins, has the right mentality," Cooper said.

"We want to take that into the play-offs. Our approach is to go to Hull and to win, absolutely.

"I want a winning team, I want a winning mentality. I want us to play well and our way."

The defeat at Bournemouth, which ended Forest's astonishing attempt to snatch an automatic promotion place after spending 46 of the first 52 days of the season in the relegation spots, was just their second in 16 league games. During that run, Cooper's side won 11 games.

Forest now need only one point against Hull to finish the league campaign with their highest points total in the second tier since the club last won promotion to the Premier League as champions - with 94 points - in 1997-98.

"Let's aim to do it," Cooper said of the points tally.

"We look forward to it. We just want to keep going.

"Any teams that want to succeed have bumps in the road along the way. We embrace that."

Cooper said Steve Cook would likely miss the game after playing on with a gash on his head against Bournemouth.

The defender has also had to deal with the ill health of his father, who had a heart attack before the match at Bournemouth.

Midfielder Ryan Yates is another concern, having suffered a shoulder injury on Tuesday.