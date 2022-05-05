Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool's fans will receive 26.1% of the tickets for the Champions League final on 28 May

Liverpool fans will receive 19,618 tickets for the Champions League final against Real Madrid - roughly a quarter of the capacity of the Stade de France.

The Anfield club has announced its allocation, external-link which equates to 26.1% of the 75,000 capacity Uefa has outlined.

Uefa - European football's governing body - sells 12,000 seats to "fans worldwide" and closed its window for this process of sale on 28 April. external-link

Liverpool's tickets for the 28 May final range from £41.93 to £578.63.

Just under 5% of the club's allocation will be sold at the highest price point, with the majority of tickets - 55.7% - allocated in a category costing £125.79 or £100.63 with a restricted view.

Real Madrid will receive a similar allocation to Liverpool, meaning the two clubs share around 40,000 seats in all.

Around 23,000 seats will be available to national associations, commercial partners, broadcasters, and Uefa's official hospitality programme.

A range of hospitality tickets remain on sale on Uefa's website, external-link starting at 4,900 euros (£4,178) and reaching 8,900 euros (£7,590).

The showpiece final was moved to Paris from St Petersburg following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Liverpool have announced the staged process with which tickets will be distributed to fans.

Supporters who attended six home Champions League fixtures during the season and an away match in the competition during the 2019-20 European campaign are guaranteed the chance to access a ticket.

For tickets that remain, the club will run a ballot for supporters who have attended six home Champions League matches this season.

Fans have been advised not to travel to the French capital if they do not have a match ticket.