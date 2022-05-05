Greg Taylor: Cambridge United captain signs new one-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Cambridge
Cambridge United captain Greg Taylor has signed a new one-year deal.
It means the 32-year-old defender, whose contract was due to expire this summer, will stay for a 10th season at the Abbey Stadium.
The League One club have confirmed that plans are being made for a testimonial match for Taylor, who joined them from Luton in 2013.
He has been out of action since suffering a fractured ankle against Plymouth last August.
"I am really happy to be here for next year," Taylor told the club website.
"I am ready to put last season behind me and come in ready for next season and give it a really good go.
"I am feeling good. I will be working all the way through the summer to make sure that I am ready to roll first day of pre-season and come back in good shape. I can't wait."