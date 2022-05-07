Charlie Mulgrew, left, is helping the development of the likes of Ross Graham and Lewis Neilson, along with captain Ryan Edwards, right

Tannadice, early 2006. Charlie Mulgrew was being fed a daily diet of hot dogs through a kitchen window after training, and dedicating as much time to daftness as he was to football.

Sixteen years later, the Dundee United defender has just finished his regular light midweek session with the sport scientists, followed by a healthy lunch, before taking time to reflect on how much has changed since those early days of his career.

"I turned 20 when I was here first time," the 36-year-old says, looking out at the pitch. "Football has completely changed and I've completely changed."

Five titles and two Scottish Cups with Celtic, a promotion with Blackburn Rovers, 44 appearances for Scotland - including stints as captain - and a clutch of individual baubles were earned in those intervening years as Mulgrew evolved from shorn-headed, raw youngster into a carefully-coiffured, composed veteran.

One thing that has remained the same, though, is his enthusiasm. Most mornings since rejoining last summer, he has left home near Glasgow and picked up team-mates Tony Watt, Marc McNulty and Liam Smith en route to United's St Andrews base.

Coffee and capers abound - footage of Mulgrew's earnest cajoling as Watt rescued an escaped sheep is worth digging out on social media - and that lively company makes the journey go faster.

But surely there must be times when the 140-odd mile round trip holds little appeal for a man who has hoarded enough accomplishments to sate most players?

"Nah, I love it. I love having a focus, getting in and training," he says. "I love competing every day, trying to win an 11-a-side, seven-a-side, five-a-side, a possession drill. I want to try and be the best player every day and the buzz you get after it is brilliant. If that ever leaves me, I'll know it's time to stop.

"I love to have a laugh but, if you want to be in a winning culture, the minute you step on the pitch or if you're in team meeting trying to sort stuff out, it's serious. Sometimes that can be uncomfortable because if you want to win you need to tell each other the truth and the truth hurts sometimes. But if it makes the team better, that's what I want."

'If you don't listen to them, why would they listen to you?'

When it came to upholstering their defence last summer, United were initially looking for a young, pacey centre-back with good distribution, but became aware that Mulgrew was available.

For head coach Tam Courts and sporting director Tony Asghar, the priority pivot was an obvious one. The erstwhile Fleetwood Town defender's qualities on the pitch were valued, but perhaps more so was what he could bring to the dressing room.

His daily application and demand for high standards offered a template for United's younger players to follow and his personality emboldened the squad, even if he protests that he has "just been myself".

"There's not been a conscious decision of trying to be a leader," adds Mulgrew. "Since the penny dropped with me at 21 or 22, I've won quite a bit and played in winning cultures and in losing cultures, so I've hopefully brought some knowledge.

"I'm not perfect - and that's all right - but I encourage the young lads to tell me what to do to help them on the pitch. There won't be an argument back. It will be a thumbs up because if you don't listen to them, why would they listen to you?"

'Did he, aye?' - Charlie Mulgrew on Mark McGhee comments

Mulgrew has struck up a bond with Courts, too. The two can often be seen deep in discussion at training and the defender has been struck not only by his manager's meticulous attention to detail, but also his people skills.

The head coach has been the subject of sniping from some sections of the United support, but the club are within reach of a fourth-place finish - and European football - in his first season in charge.

It's not always been an easy watch at times, but it's a long way from embarrassing skelpings at Queen of the South and Falkirk in the not too distant past.

"He's been great and the boys are very responsive to what he wants to do," Mulgrew says. "He's got a lot of strengths in the way he sees the game, but also in how he manages people.

"Sometimes people don't think that's so important but if your team like you as a person - like we do the manager - they are going to run through brick walls for you."