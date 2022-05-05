Graeme Lee won 11 of his 33 games as manager of Hartlepool United, losing 10 and drawing 12

Hartlepool United have sacked manager Graeme Lee only five months after he was appointed by the League Two club.

The 43-year-old started his career with Pools, making 225 league appearances before joining Sheffield Wednesday.

He returned as the club's manager after former boss Dave Challinor left for Stockport County in November.

Despite surviving in League Two this term, Pools have won just once in their past 11 games and picked up just seven points during that period.

"While we had some great results and occasions in cup competitions, unfortunately, our league performances have not been good enough with only seven wins since Graeme joined the club and as a board we have become increasingly concerned by the drop-off in form," chairman Raj Singh said. external-link

"This has not been an easy decision to make. Graeme is a really good person and he has given everything to the job. I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme for his efforts and I wish him and his family well for the future."

Assistant manager Michael Nelson and first-team coach Anthony Sweeney will take charge of the side for Pools' final game of the season on Saturday when they take on Colchester.

"After achieving promotion back to the Football League last year, we remain ambitious as a club to continue our progress with promotion to League One being our target," Singh added.

"We have a brilliant fan base and the crowds at the Suit Direct Stadium this season have been outstanding, with an average of 5,200."