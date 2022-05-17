Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Salford City have sacked manager Gary Bowyer after 14 months in charge following the club's failure to reach the League Two play-offs.

The 50-year-old former Blackburn and Bradford boss was initially appointed on a short-term basis in March 2021.

He agreed to a full-time role on a two-year deal that May but could only lead the club to a 10th-place finish this term, seven points off a play-off spot.

Assistant Billy Barr has also had his contract terminated by the Ammies.

In a statement, Salford said news regarding the managerial position will be announced in due course.

More to follow.