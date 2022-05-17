Gary Bowyer: Salford City sack manager after 14 months with League Two club
Salford City have sacked manager Gary Bowyer after 14 months in charge following the club's failure to reach the League Two play-offs.
The 50-year-old former Blackburn and Bradford boss was initially appointed on a short-term basis in March 2021.
He agreed to a full-time role on a two-year deal that May but could only lead the club to a 10th-place finish this term, seven points off a play-off spot.
Assistant Billy Barr has also had his contract terminated by the Ammies.
In a statement, Salford said news regarding the managerial position will be announced in due course.
