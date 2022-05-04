Last updated on .From the section Preston

Preston say they are in discussions over a potential testimonial match for Paul Huntington to be played in pre-season this summer

Preston North End centre-back Paul Huntington will leave the club this summer after 10 years with the Championship club.

The 34-year-old joined the Lilywhites in 2012 from Yeovil and has gone on to make 305 appearances for the club.

Huntington scored in the 2015 League One play-off final win against Swindon to regain their Championship place.

"I'm proud to have played for this special club for so long, it's been a big part of my life," he said.

"I've improved a lot as a player during my time here and obviously I've enjoyed some success, getting promoted from League One and we've had some good times in the Championship too.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities each manager has given me and a special thanks to the Hemmings family who have played a big part in my time at the club."

He has not played for the club so far this season, however, but could make his 306th and final appearance for the club against Middlesbrough on Saturday.