Tom Clarke scored two goals in his 36 appearances for Fleetwood Town this season

Fleetwood Town defender Tom Clarke and forward Ellis Harrison have signed new one-year contracts, while centre-back Toto Nsiala has signed a new two-year deal with the League One side.

The club have triggered an extension to the contract of Clarke, 34, after he joined from Salford City in 2021.

Harrison, 28, has scored six goals in 18 appearances after joining the club from Portsmouth in January.

Nsiala, 30, signed from Ipswich in January and has made 20 appearances.

Meanwhile, Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O'Hara and Anthony Pilkington are all out of contract and will leave the club this summer.

The Lancashire side say they are also in negotiations with defender Danny Andrew over a new "long-term" deal with the Cod Army.