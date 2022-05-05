Alan Forrest was offered a new contract by Livingston manager David Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale has revealed he is close to finalising three pre-contract signings but is "resigned" to losing Alan Forrest.

The 25-year-old winger, who is out of contract this summer, has been linked with Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United and Heart of Midlothian.

"There are a couple of clubs in for him," Martindale said.

"I don't think he's made up his mind 100%, but I'm pretty sure he won't be playing for Livingston next year."

Martindale had hoped Forrest, who joined Livingston after leaving Ayr United in summer 2020, might accept a new contract.

"Obviously I'd love to keep him here, but I'm realistic enough to know, when a big club comes calling and there's the financial rewards and you're getting a chance to play at a fantastic stadium with great training facilities, you've sometimes got to shake the player's hand and move him on," he said.

Martindale, who will also see on-loan midfielder Odin Bailey return to Birmingham City, is keen to get some recruitment done early to avoid a repeat of a major overhaul last summer.

"Last year, I had a busy summer because I lost my goalie coach, my assistant manager and 15 players," he said. "But probably 95% of my perceived starting XI will still be here next season.

"I can't say too much because I'm still waiting to get them all passed off and signed, but I've actually got three boys coming on pre-contracts. After that, I'm probably looking for another four players with quality in offensive positions, but I can take my time with those positions.

"We're looking for quality, but I think I've got the time to do it, whereas last year it felt a little bit rushed at times."

Martindale also revealed that he had "tweaked" his recruitment from last year, this time eyeing more players from overseas rather than just "solely based" on the UK.