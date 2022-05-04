Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Matt Butcher joined Accrington from Bournemouth in August 2020

Midfielder Matt Butcher has left Accrington Stanley after rejecting the offer of an extended contract, boss John Coleman has confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined Stanley from Bournemouth in August 2020 and scored six goals in 84 appearances in total in his time at the Wham Stadium.

Butcher was a regular for Coleman's side this season, with four goals in 35 games across all competitions.

"Matt has been a good servant," Coleman told the club website. external-link

"We did offer him a new contract but have been unable to offer him an improved contract, so he is now a free agent."

Stanley have released Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe and Kevin Spinelli, while there is no concrete news on new arrivals.

"I have spoken to one or two players but do not expect any signings until next month," Coleman added.