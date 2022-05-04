Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Neil Harris was appointed as Gillingham manager on 31 January

Gillingham manager Neil Harris has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £1,000 after being sent off in his side's defeat by Portsmouth.

Harris, 44, admitted his language and behaviour was "abusive, insulting and improper" in his side's 3-1 defeat.

He was sent off shortly after Ronan Curtis' late first-half goal had given Pompey the lead in a loss that saw the Gills drop into the relegation places.

Harris' ban will be served on the opening day of next season.

Gillingham's relegation to League Two was confirmed on Saturday after losing 2-0 at home to Rotherham United - a draw or a win in the fixture would have seen the Gills stay up.