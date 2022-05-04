Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamie Richards (left) and Niall Thompson are two of Truro's longest-serving players

Truro City captain Jamie Richards and fellow long-serving player Niall Thompson are to leave the club after turning down new contracts.

Richards, 27, first joined the club in 2015 having previously had spells at Torquay United and Plymouth Argyle.

Thompson, 28, has been at the club since 2016 having come up through Torquay's ranks.

Former Plymouth youngsters Rio Garside and Dan Rooney have also turned down new deals and will leave the club.

Rooney's older brother Louis is still in negotiations over his future at the club as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Zac Hartley also remains in talks over a new deal.

Eight players are contracted next season including forwards Tyler Harvey and Andrew Neal, along with former Exeter City goalkeeper James Hamon.

Truro ended the season in eighth place in the Southern League Premier Division South, eight points off the play-off places.