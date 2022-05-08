Daily quiz: Can you name this Liverpool FA Cup winner?
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
As we build-up to Saturday's FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, every day we'll be asking you to name a previous Reds FA Cup winner.
We're giving you three clues, no time limit and if you get it wrong you can just hit 'play again' to have another go.
However, you've got to get it right yourself if you want to know what the answer is!
