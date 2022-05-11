Close menu
Scottish Championship - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Queen's Park v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 5Grant
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 2Davidson
  • 8Lyon
  • 11Quitongo
  • 48Connell
  • 27Smith
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 4Kilday
  • 7Longridge
  • 9McHugh
  • 10Brown
  • 17Heraghty
  • 22Thomson
  • 28Longstaff
  • 29McBride
  • 49Darcy

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Paterson
  • 8Agnew
  • 23McGill
  • 21Frizzell
  • 10Easton
  • 11Smith
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 13Afolabi
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 20MacDonald
  • 24McGill
  • 25Devenny
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories