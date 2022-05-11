Queen's Park v Airdrieonians

Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-1-4-1
Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.