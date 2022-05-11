Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian are in advanced talks with Lee Johnson as they look to finalise a deal for their prospective new manager. (Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou is to have talks over a new contract after leading Celtic to a league and League Cup double in his first season as manager. (Record) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor believes Celtic will have to be even better to defend their Scottish Premiership title. (Sun) external-link

Tom Rogic's throwback post on social media leads to speculation he may be leaving Celtic. (Record) external-link

Rangers have earned more money from their run to the Europa League final than they would have reaching the group stages of the Champions League this season, says managing director Stewart Robertson. (Sun) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers' Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt is "50-50", believing there are no favourites in finals. (Sun) external-link

Forward Kemar Roofe is training on his own as he seeks to regain fitness for Rangers' meeting with Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is considering moves for Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey as he looks for a new left-back. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Lewis Ferguson hints he could be ready to leave Aberdeen this summer. (Record) external-link