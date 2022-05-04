Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Chris Coleman left his role with Wales to become Sunderland manager in November 2017

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has extended his stay with Greek top-flight club Atromitos for the 2022-23 season.

Coleman, 51, was appointed in January with former Wales team-mate Kit Symons as his assistant.

Symons, who is also part of Wales' coaching team, will continue as Coleman's assistant.

Atromitos have won six and drawn five of their 16 games since the ex-Fulham, Coventry City and Sunderland boss took over.

Coleman has also had managerial stints with Real Sociedad in Spain, Greek side AEL and Hebei China Fortune.