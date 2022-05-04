Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Kayleigh Green scored the only goal when Wales faced New Zealand in 2019

Wales will face 2023 Women's World Cup hosts New Zealand in a friendly in Pinatar, Spain on Tuesday, 28 June.

Gemma Grainger's side are second in their World Cup qualifying group as they bid to reach the play-offs.

Their final two qualifiers are in September, when they travel to Greece and host Slovenia.

"This is a great opportunity for our preparation ahead of the final qualifying round group matches," Grainger said.

"This is the next step in the growth of the team. New Zealand are a higher ranked opposition, and we want to continue with that mentality."

New Zealand, ranked 22nd in the world, will be hosting the World Cup alongside Australia.

Kayleigh Green's header secured a 1-0 win for Wales when the sides last met in Cardiff in June 2019.

The friendly on Tuesday, 28 June (kick-off 18:00 BST) will take place at the Pinatar Arena in south-east Spain where Wales played earlier this year in the Pinatar Cup, in which they finished fourth.