Wales Women to face New Zealand in June friendly
Wales will face 2023 Women's World Cup hosts New Zealand in a friendly in Pinatar, Spain on Tuesday, 28 June.
Gemma Grainger's side are second in their World Cup qualifying group as they bid to reach the play-offs.
Their final two qualifiers are in September, when they travel to Greece and host Slovenia.
"This is a great opportunity for our preparation ahead of the final qualifying round group matches," Grainger said.
"This is the next step in the growth of the team. New Zealand are a higher ranked opposition, and we want to continue with that mentality."
New Zealand, ranked 22nd in the world, will be hosting the World Cup alongside Australia.
Kayleigh Green's header secured a 1-0 win for Wales when the sides last met in Cardiff in June 2019.
The friendly on Tuesday, 28 June (kick-off 18:00 BST) will take place at the Pinatar Arena in south-east Spain where Wales played earlier this year in the Pinatar Cup, in which they finished fourth.